For most people, April 15th signifies the last day to file your federal tax returns. For baseball fans, April 15th means something greater, something more important that changed baseball and history — Jackie Robinson Day.

Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier at Ebbets Field, becoming the first African-American to play in a game, suiting up for the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day and starting at first base on April 15, 1947 against the Boston Braves.

It was a seminal moment in baseball’s storied history, ending more than 80 years of segregation in the league, and also a significant moment in the civil rights movement in this country.

In March of 2004, then commissioner Bud Selig announced that April 15, baseball would celebrate Jackie Robinson Day to honor the importance of Robinson and the inspiration he provided. A year later, Selig made the celebration an annual event.

It was Ken Griffey Jr., while playing with the Mariners, who first wore Robinson’s No. 42 on April 15, doing so back in 1997 on the 50th anniversary. Ten years later, with Robinson’s No. 42 retired throughout baseball, Griffey asked Selig for permission to wear it again. Selig granted the request but also allowed the same request for any player who wanted to follow Griffey’s lead. In 2009, Selig made it universal for all players and coaches to wear the No. 42.

With baseball shut down due to the novel Coronavirus, the Mariners, who have 10 African-American players on the 40-man roster — the most in MLB — decided to still celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with a roundtable led by announcer Dave Sims. Guests on the Zoom panel included current Mariners Shed Long Jr., Dee Gordon and Mallex Smith, MLB network analyst and former Mariners second baseman Harold Reynolds and Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Museum.

Here’s the video: