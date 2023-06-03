ARLINGTON, Texas — The postgame quiet of the visitors clubhouse in Globe Life Field was interrupted when Eugenio Suarez screamed an expletive at the top of his lungs, roughly summing up the feelings of the rest of the team.

Not much fit for print could be said following the 16-6 beat down put on the Mariners by the Texas Rangers.

It was an embarrassing defeat on many levels that ended with first baseman/designated hitter Mike Ford pitching the eighth inning and “firing” fastballs at 64 mph that registered as sliders on MLB Statcast because of their vertical downward break otherwise known as gravity.

Facing the division-leading Rangers, who have the second-best record in baseball at 37-20, the Mariners fell back to .500 (29-29) dropping their first two games of the series while losing four of their last five games.

Even with 104 games remaining, it’s a little too late to say, “It’s early.” They are 8.5 games back in the AL West behind Texas in third-place with the Angels with Houston (34-23) sitting in second. They sit 4.5 games back for the third wild card spot with two teams ahead of them. It seems ludicrous to even mention the postseason race because there are still 100-plus games remaining and because the Mariners haven’t performed like a playoff-worthy team despite brilliant starting pitching.

With each squandered pitching gem, it becomes more difficult to see them pushing past the teams ahead of them.

“You try to keep it one game at a time,” said an irritated Tom Murphy. “Obviously, today was one of the worst games we’ve played all year. Tomorrow, hopefully we can come back and be better.”

The Mariners will turn to Texas-native Bryce Miller to try and avoid a three-game sweep that would put them 9.5 games back in the division.

Miller is coming off his worst outing in the big leagues, giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits vs. the Yankees.

The Mariners got an abbreviated start from right-hander Bryan Woo, who was making his MLB debut on Saturday. Woo gave up six runs in two innings and the Mariners couldn’t recover.

With Marco Gonzales going on the injured list with a left forearm strain, the Mariners decided to go with Woo, a hard-throwing right-hander, instead of veteran Tommy Milone, who has been on standby with Class AAA Tacoma.

Woo showed high-level fastball velocity (95-98 mph) but struggled to command his pitches, leaving too many in the middle of the plate.

“You can’t overthink it too much,” manager Scott Servais said. “It’s his first time out there. He never really got into his game. We saw that today. His game is moving the fastball around getting into some kind of secondary pitches. He just wasn’t able to do that. He’ll get another chance.”

But will that be when the turn in the rotation comes around again, presumably vs. the Angels in Anaheim? Servais was noncommittal.

“It’s one day at a time right now,” Servais said. “We’ll see. We’ve got some off days coming up. I really like a lot of things that Bryan does. He just never really got into his game today. The first pitch is a double. The next pitch is (a single). They were on him quick. And before you know, again, going really fast. It’s hard for young players, especially in a game like that, to settle in and kind of see what you got. So we’ll just take it a day at a time, a start at a time and see where it goes from there.”

