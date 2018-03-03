Heredia is ahead of schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery, playing in his first Cactus League game on Friday.

PEORIA, Ariz. — It’s difficult to imagine Guillermo Heredia emitting more energy and effervescence than he already does on a daily basis. Always cheerful, always talking and rarely sitting still, Heredia’s zest for each day of being a professional baseball player is contagious.

And yet, he has more. On Friday, when he was cleared by the Mariners’ medical staff to participate in that day’s Cactus League game in Maryvale, Heredia’s enthusiasm measured an 85 on the Major League Baseball 20-80 scouting scale.

“I was like a kid getting a new gift,” he said through interpreter and bench coach Manny Acta. “As soon as I heard the news in the morning that I was going to get into the game, I was the happiest guy in camp.”

He has everyone reason to be happy. There is no longer than excruciating pain in his right shoulder, which he’s been dealing with since middle of the 2016 season. He no longer has to worry about it coming out of joint on a hard swing or a diving catch. He can sleep in comfort. Offseason surgery to repair the ailing shoulder has fixed those issues. Surgery is always the last option for a baseball player. But Heredia could no longer put it off.

“It got to a point where it was bothering me off the field,” he said. “It wasn’t easy. It just wasn’t baseball but my normal life. It got to a point where it was very, very uncomfortable for me.”

The surgery has fixed those issues.

“It’s been a while since I’ve felt any pain,” he said. “Once I went through a phase of the rehabilitation process, I haven’t felt any pain or tightness. I feel really good.”

He’s feeling so good that he’s weeks ahead of his recovery schedule. The Mariners didn’t think Heredia would be ready by opening day. They had anticipated him being slow to return to baseball activities, particularly the violence of swinging a bat and how much pressure it put on the shoulder. Instead, he arrived to spring training with outstanding strength and range of motion in the shoulder.

“The result is from how hard I worked,” he said. “I have to give credit to the people I worked with. I worked extra hard to make sure the shoulder is stronger than before.”

While he’s been hammering balls in batting practice for the last 10 days, it was a swing and a miss in the Cactus League game where he knew the shoulder. Heredia took a vicious hack at a pitch, didn’t connect and felt nothing. A year ago, he would have been in agony. Heredia walked in the plate appearance and walked again in his second plate appearance.

“I’m very happy after not feeling any type of pain through the at-bat with my swing and swinging hard,” he said. “I’m just going to continue to work hard to have fun this season.”

He will still have limitations. The Mariners won’t play him in the field for another week and have asked him not to dive back into first on pickoffs. It’s a precaution. But it’s also atypical to how Heredia plays. He’s at full speed at all times with minimal regard for his body.

“We’ve talked to him about getting a very short lead so he can just step on first if they throw over,” Servais said. “We want to slow play it with him, but we also want to reward him. He’s worked his tail off to come back as quickly as he has. But we want to be smart. It’s about the season, not about Spring Training. Eventually we’ll get him out on the field, maybe a week or 10 days from now. I’m not worried about him defensively, but getting the at-bats and help with the timing. We’re not going to steal him or anything like that on the bases. Hopefully he’ll be smart. He always slides feet first anyway, except when he’s going back into the bag. That’s why you’ll see him not be real aggressive for the next few days.”

Heredia will try to be careful, but not too careful. He has to be himself on the field.

‘I’m not going to lose my aggressiveness,” he said. ” I’m not going to stop being aggressive. But it’s probably to take a little bit of time. But once the season gets going, I’m going to be able to do all the stuff I was able to do before.”

Heredia will be the fourth outfielder and likely platoon with Ben Gamel in left field. He’s exceeded their expectations as a player when the signed him as an international free agent.

“Very much so,” Servais said. “You don’t really know players. You watch them work out a couple times, but you need to see the guy play every day and how he plays and what energy he brings and what he adds defensively. We knew we were getting a really good defensive player. We didn’t know how he’d adjust to the bat, certainly at the Major League level. He’s done a pretty good job.”

With Jarrod Dyson injured at the end of last season, Heredia played almost every day. The balky shoulder and tough right-handers sapped his numbers. He hit just .135 with a .378 on-base plus slugging percentage in his last 33 games.

“I think in the right spots, last year when we short-handed he probably played a little too much and was exposed a little bit,” Servais said. “The right-handed pitching you’re facing in the big leagues is tough. Where he’s at, I think he fits perfect if its more of a platoon-type role where he’s facing the majority of the lefties and the occasional righty. The biggest thing is just making sure he’s available and healthy when we open.”

Also …

*** Felix Hernandez wasn’t afraid to show off the knot still remaining on his upper forearm. Even allowing people to push on it, gently.

“Hey, that hurts,” he said.

But the swelling and the pain has gone down enough that he can flex his arm and move it in multiple directions. And now he’s hoping to pick up a baseball and resume throwing on Tuesday.

“That’s the plan,” he said.

Servais was hopeful about the recovery.

“He’s recovered real quickly, which is really good,” he said. ” I don’t think he’ll miss too much time, but you don’t know until he can start playing catch and he’s hopeful of doing that on Tuesday.”

*** Ben Gamel didn’t participate in Saturday’s workout after being scratched from the lineup of Friday’s game because of lower back pain.

“I’m fine,” he said. “I just tweaked it swinging. I should be good in a few days.”

Servais wouldn’t just shrug the injury off as nothing.

“You’re always concerned,” he said. “We’ll know more here in the next few days. You’re not going to see him … night game tonight, day game then off day. Doctor will be in and take a look at him. Crazy stuff keeps kind of happening, but we’ll try to keep moving forward and don’t want to get too worked up about it until we know more.”