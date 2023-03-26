PEORIA, Ariz. — With more roster moves on Sunday, the Mariners are a couple of decisions away from finalizing their opening-day roster for the 2023 season.

“By the end of the day today, we’ll probably be down to like 27, maybe 28,” manager Scott Servais said in a pregame meeting before the moves were announced. “Some of the guys may already know what the plan is before they are announced.”

The moves were all somewhat expected given the lack of position battles in camp.

Reassigned to minor-league camp: C Brian O’Keefe, INF Jose Caballero, INF Colin Moran, RHP Casey Sadler

No real surprises in this group. All four are expected to join Class AAA Tacoma. O’Keefe will share time with Jacob Nottingham. Caballero will work as a utility player. Moran will report to Tacoma, but he does have opt-outs after the first and second month of the season. Sadler is still working his way back from shoulder surgery and may start the season on the injured list.

Optioned to Tacoma: LHP Gabe Speier

With the decision to option Speier to Tacoma, the Mariners will have a bullpen of all right-handed pitchers. Servais was impressed with Speier, who showed a mid-90s fastball and solid command. He struck out 13 batters in 8 2/3 innings without issuing a walk. The Mariners have 14 pitchers remaining in camp — 12 from last year’s staff, along with newcomers Trevor Gott and Justin Topa. Seattle will need to get down to 13 pitchers for opening day.

Returned to the Cubs via Rule 5 draft: RHP Chris Clarke

Selected with the 22nd pick of the Rule 5 draft from the Cubs, Clarke, 24, made seven relief appearances this spring, posting a 5.40 earned-run average with eight hits allowed, two walks and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. A starter for most of his career, the Mariners thought he had promise as a reliever. But given roster limitations, there was no way the Mariners could carry Clarke on the active roster for the entire season, per Rule 5 requirements.

Released: OF Kole Calhoun

Although he signed a minor-league contract, Calhoun was considered XX (B) free agent due to his service time. That status meant that Mariners had to notify him if he was going to make the roster five days before opening day. Since he wasn’t going to make it, he was able to request a release from his minor-league contract. He is two months away from reaching 10 years of MLB service time.

“Calhoun exercised his out clause and he will become a free agent,” Servais said. “He’ll kind of see what else is out there. I really liked Kole. Obviously, we’ve played against him a ton and I have a ton of respect for him. I think he’s actually made some good adjustments in his game. But just being a late addition to our spring-training group, some of the guys maybe had a little bit better camp and provide a little bit more versatility.”

They didn’t quite get down to 27 players. They officially have 30 players — 29 roster players and one nonroster invitee — remaining in camp, but other moves could come on Monday either before or after the Mariners play in their Cactus League finale at Peoria Stadium against the Padres. They could have the roster finalized by Monday evening and certainly by Wednesday’s workout at T-Mobile Park, though they likely won’t submit it until Thursday morning’s deadline in case of any fluke injuries.

The one nonroster player is infielder Mason McCoy. He is one of 16 position players left in camp. The Mariners need to get down to 13 position players.

Utility player Dylan Moore, who suffered an oblique strain almost two weeks ago, will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

It seems as if catcher/outfielder/first baseman Cooper Hummel has played his way into a bench role, showing a solid bat and positional versatility. He’d join backup catcher Tom Murphy and utility infielder Sam Haggerty.

Realistically, the Mariners must decide between McCoy and veteran infielder Tommy La Stella for the last spot on the roster. Moore is a much better defensive player than La Stella.

Coming into the season, Seattle wanted to give J.P. Crawford rest days, particularly with lefty starters on the mound. McCoy plays an above-average shortstop and would be better suited to start there on occasion than Haggerty. La Stella started at third base for the first time this spring. He’s been bothered by shoulder fatigue for much of the spring. Is it healthy enough for him to be on the roster or will he have to start the season on the injured list?

There is also the possibility of Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, making a waiver claim or even minor trade to acquire a utility infielder. With so teams making similar cuts and many players out of minor-league options, there will be talent available.

Spring finale

If you’re going to Monday’s Cactus League finale at Peoria Stadium and want to see the Mariners’ best players, you better not show up late. The plan is to remove the regular players after one or two plate appearances and replace them with minor-leaguers.

“We’ll get the regulars in there (Monday),” Servais said. “There’ll be in there even shorter tomorrow. It’s a noon start and then we’ll get on the plane home.”

Crawford said his bruised right foot is doing much better after receiving treatment Saturday. A foul ball struck him on the top of his foot in the batting cage and forced him out of the lineup. Scans on the foot revealed just bruising and no fracture. He guaranteed he’d be ready to go on opening day.