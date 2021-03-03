Mariners 8, Cubs 8 at Sloan Park

Notable

This wasn’t quite a Cactus League special where both teams put up double digit runs in the game. But the three-hour, 26-minute affair over nine innings was the type of game that can be a common occurrence during spring training. Besides the 16 runs, the two teams combined for 18 hits, including six home runs with four half innings being “rolled” with less than three outs because of pitch limits.

Starter Ljay Newsome pitched two innings, giving up two runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout. It might have been worse, but Jake Fraley made a ridiculous leaping/diving grab in right field with the bases loaded to rob Anthony Rizzo of a sure double to end the second inning.

Besides the hits (9), runs (8) and homers (3) allowed, Seattle pitchers issued 10 walks in the game and hit two batters.

That’s less than ideal.

The Mariners did pound out three homers in the game with Jarred Kelenic, Taylor Trammell and Jack Reinheimer all registering their firsts of the spring.

Player of the game

Aaron Fletcher will get the nod as the only Mariners pitcher not to allow a base runner in his inning of work. The lefty relief specialist pitched one clean inning, getting Joc Pederson and Javy Baez to ground out and then striking out Patrick Wisdom.

Quotable

“It was a very windy, hitter-friendly day over in Cub land. We really struggled on the mound. We pride ourselves in throwing strikes. All those guys, it was their first time out there and we certainly struggled throwing strikes and that’s what’s on my mind today. We’ve got some work to do based on the results. ” — manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners return to Peoria host the Colorado Rockies with lefty Justus Sheffield making his first start of the spring. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers Kendall Graveman, Keynan Middleton, Will Vest, Casey Sadler, Brody Lail, Paul Sewald and lefty Anthony Misiewicz. Colorado will start right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez. Sheffield’s brother, Jordan, is also scheduled to pitch for the Rockies. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. PT. The game will be not be televised. A live radio broadcast is available on mariners.com. and ESPN 710 will run a delayed replay of the broadcast at 7 p.m.

Video highlights

Boxscore