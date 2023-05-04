When last we saw the Houston Astros in Seattle, it was through the haze of an 18-inning flawed classic that simultaneously marked the return of playoff baseball and the end of the Mariners’ season.

The Astros return to T-Mobile Park for a three-game series starting Friday, which a month ago might have been envisioned as the first referendum on whether the balance of power in the AL West had shifted.

The Mariners, however, will not be approaching this meeting from nearly the position of strength they had hoped. Despite a four-game winning streak that many will downgrade because three were over the major-league-in-name-only Oakland A’s, the Mariners’ first month has been a compendium of mounting frustration.

Even the recent victories have been narrow aversions of yet more bitter defeats: Down to their last strike Sunday in Toronto; down 1-0 without a hit in the eighth inning Tuesday in Oakland; down 2-1 in the ninth inning Wednesday. Already five games under .500, they were headed toward an early May reckoning that would have been exceedingly and deservedly harsh.

Certainly, the fact they pulled out each of those games, and followed with a slightly more comfortable 5-3 win Thursday, can (and should) be viewed positively, perhaps even as a turning point. But the core problems didn’t just disappear. They were merely given cover by the fact the Mariners played a team that invents new ways to lose each day.

This series with the Astros, who are still the measuring stick in the AL West despite their own lackluster start — a mere game ahead of Seattle — will be a much more accurate barometer. It’s also fair to point out that the Mariners trail even farther behind the Rangers and Angels, who stand one-two in the division and appear vastly improved.

Advertising

The Mariners can’t yet be accurately characterized as improved over a drought-breaking team last year. In fact, they have alarmingly regressed, particularly on offense. It’s easy (and accurate) to point to the cumulatively woeful performance of the newly acquired players, who served as the only offseason additions to a team whose offensive inadequacies last year were an easily identifiable need for reinforcement. Entering Thursday’s game, Teoscar Hernandez, Kolten Wong, AJ Pollock, Tommy La Stella and Cooper Hummel were hitting a combined .178 for a team that’s been offensively challenged all year.

La Stella was released and Hummel optioned to Tacoma during the recent road trip, and the Mariners have little choice but to wait for Hernandez and Wong, in particular, to heat up. Pollock showed signs of doing just that with clutch, late-inning homers in consecutive games in Oakland.

The Mariners’ decision not to aggressively attack the free-agent market for more offensive help remains a puzzling and maddening one — and certainly a damaging one, when you look at their MLB-low .218 batting average and their anemic numbers from the DH position. But that question could be somewhat mitigated if the players upon whom the Mariners placed the bulk of their hope entering the season perform up to standards.

The Mariners’ most glaring issue this year is that their established players, and the ones being counted on to make a leap forward, have floundered far too often.

It begins with Julio Rodriguez, who seemed poised to ascend to the highest echelons of the game but has been shockingly ordinary. At times it’s hard to recognize the ascending superstar as he flails at pitches out of the strike zone and, despite his seemingly unflappable persona, shows unmistakable signs of pressing.

Ty France, Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez have had long stretches of slumping, though all three have certainly had their moments of production. Really, only Jarred Kelenic, a revelation in his third season, and J.P. Crawford have performed up to or beyond expectations.

Advertising

In some ways that’s a perverse source of hope for the Mariners’ chances of a resurgence similar to last year’s, when they went from 10 games under .500 to a second consecutive season of 90 wins. Of course, it’s unrealistic to expect another 14-game winning streak or a stretch of 22 wins in 25 games. But it’s not unrealistic to expect that Julio will soon catch fire, that France, Suarez, Raleigh will produce more consistently, or that Hernandez, Wong and Pollock will begin to approximate their career statistics.

What hasn’t regressed this year has been the Mariners pitching, another prime source of hope with 80 percent of the season to play. Despite a season-ending injury to starter Robbie Ray and the costly loss of shutdown reliever Andres Munoz for three weeks and counting, the Mariners have been one of the top pitching teams in the majors. They rank fourth in MLB in earned-run average at 3.44, which breaks down to 10th for starters (3.90) and second for relievers (2.76). If Bryce Miller is anywhere close to what he showed in his debut and Munoz returns healthy, the pitching should be playoff caliber.

The Mariners’ hopes of fully bridging last year’s 16-game gap with Houston largely boils down to their ability to augment the offense. That will certainly require players up and down the order to step up their game, starting most necessarily at the top with Rodriguez. It will almost certainly require a trade-deadline (or earlier) bat acquisition to accomplish what was neglected in the winter. The Mariners have already shown the fragility of relying on close wins; after an odds-defying .620 winning percentage in one-run games the previous two years (and .676 in extra innings), they are 4-9 in one-run games this season and 2-5 in extra innings.

Various Astros have commented that no team gave them a tougher test in the postseason en route to a World Series title than Seattle, despite sweeping them in three games. The Mariners had a golden opportunity to win each of them, as no one needs to be painfully reminded.

What is still very much in doubt, as these two teams renew hostilities, is if the Mariners will be able to take the final step past the Astros, or whomever resides above them.