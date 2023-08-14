There’s a good chance you’ve watched that scene from “Hoosiers,” in which Gene Hackman’s character has his players measure the height of the rim and the distance between the free-throw line and the hoop — demonstrating that, despite the size of the championship venue, they are still 10 and 15 feet.

You could apply similar logic to the Mariners’ schedule. No matter who their opponent might be, where they are playing or how tight the wild-card standings are, each contest on their 162-game slate counts just as much as the next.

Still, when you look at the rest of this month, you have to think the M’s (63-54 entering Monday) are feeling a little bit like a lion staring down a wounded deer. They simply cannot let this opportunity slip.

Monday began a four-game series with the Royals, owner of the second-worst record in MLB at 38-81. They lose more than twice as often as they win — a rare feat in the big leagues — and have been particularly deft at defeat lately, going 2-6 over their past eight entering Monday.

This will not be Seattle’s only series with Kansas City in August. The two will duel for three games at T-Mobile Park later in the month before the Athletics — owner of the worst record in MLB at 33-85 — come to town for at least 27 innings. How bad is Oakland? Well, if its winning percentage (.280) were a batting average, it would not be among the top 25 in the American League.

Also sprinkled on the schedule are three games with the White Sox (47-72), along with three against the defending World Series champion Astros (68-51).

Houston is always a challenge. Actually, any team with millionaire athletes on the field is a challenge. But this stretch? Right now? This is when the M’s — a game and a half behind Toronto for the final wild-card spot entering Monday — have to make their move.

The past couple weeks have seen Seattle provide its most exciting and surprising batch of baseball all season. The Mariners might not have unloaded players at the trade deadline the way other teams did, but they still were essentially “sellers” by dealing then-top reliever Paul Sewald to Arizona.

It wasn’t quite a white flag for the season, but it was an acknowledgment of the not-so-warm reality that the Mariners weren’t playoff contenders. Then came eight consecutive victories, which punctuated a run of six series wins in a row. It was reminiscent of the 14-game streak that catapulted the M’s toward the top of the wild-card standings last season before they ended their 21-year postseason drought.

Seattle manager Scott Servais warned about the unrealistic expectations of having another run like that, but it happened — with quality teams in the mix. In fact, entering Monday it had been 10 games since the Mariners lost in nine innings, as the two defeats to Baltimore went to the 10th.

This doesn’t mean that any of these August series is a lock to go Seattle’s way. The A’s, for instance, won seven consecutive games in June, and the Royals capped a seven-game winning streak eight days ago. Bottom-of-the-barrel NBA or NFL teams generally aren’t capable of putting such runs together due to the nature of the sports. The randomness of baseball, however, lends itself to such situations.

Still, 13 of the next 16 games entering Monday look particularly appetizing for the Mariners, who could have swept the best-in-the-AL Orioles with a couple of timely hits. They have the lowest team earned-run average (3.68) in baseball (it wasn’t in the top five before the trade deadline), the second-lowest bullpen ERA (3.45) and heading into Monday had not allowed more than three runs through nine innings since Aug. 4.

The pitching was always going to be what delivered them back to the postseason and beyond, and it is in top form. Expecting them to be an extra five games above .500 at the end of the month is well within reason. Frankly, anything less would be a disappointment.

September will begin with the sub-.500 Mets and includes three more games with Oakland, but there are also showdowns with the Rays, Reds, Orioles, Rangers, Dodgers and Astros — not to mention the Shohei Ohtani-led Angels — that could make life very difficult for the Mariners.

Hey, if they want to win it all — something this city is starved for — the M’s are eventually going to have to figure out how to beat MLB’s top squads. But the first step is to put themselves in the best position possible.

The rest of August should allow for that. Are these must-win games coming up? Meh, that’s a tired expression. They do feel like “can’t lose” contests, though.

The prey is there. The Mariners need to feast.