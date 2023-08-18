HOUSTON — While the four-game series in Kansas City resulted in three straight victories after dropping the first game, Mariners manager Scott Servais also understood that his team was fortunate to come out with a series win.

Facing a pesky opponent in the Royals, the Mariners were uncharacteristically sloppy in the field and on the bases, making those victories much more difficult and requiring extra innings twice.

Going into a three-game series against the rival Astros, the Mariners couldn’t play at a similar level and expect to come out with victories, particularly at Minute Maid Park, which has been a cruel house the past four seasons.

“You’re going to hit certain parts of the season where maybe you make a few errors, physical errors or mental errors,” Servais said. “Thankful for us, we were able to overcome it. How do you overcome those things? You hit, you score a lot of runs. And we did do that.”

It’s a little easier to do that against a Royals pitching staff that ranked 28th in earned-run average at 5.21. The Mariners are facing an Astros staff that has the fourth-lowest ERA at 3.79.

“We understand it’s not going to be as easy to produce and score as many runs against this pitching staff,” Servais said. “We do need to play tighter baseball, make the plays defensively, run the bases much more heads-up than we have here recently. But it happens. We play so many games that you do get in those three- or four-games stretches where a couple of things start to go crazy and then everybody panics. It’s still the same team. We’ve got a good club. We’ve had a really good second half. We just need to keep it rolling with it.”

From July 1 through Thursday, the Mariners had a 27-13 record. During that 40-game span, they played only three teams that had a losing record at the time — Detroit, San Diego and Kansas City. They went 6-3 in those nine games. The other 31 games came against nine different teams with winning records at the time — the Angels have since fallen below .500 — with the Mariners going 21-10.

Seattle picked up a rare series win in Houston during that stretch, taking three of four games on July 6-9. The Mariners came into this series with a 5-2 record against Houston this season.

Of course, the Astros have yet to roll out full lineups against the Mariners in any game this season. Second baseman Jose Altuve, who was back in the leadoff spot Friday, has yet to play against Seattle this season due to injury. Dangerous slugger Yordan Alvarez had only played in three games. With outfielder Kyle Tucker scratched from Friday’s lineup due to illness, Houston has yet to use its best lineup versus the Mariners this season.

After the three-game series, the teams will meet one final time this season with a three-game set Sept. 25-27 at T-Mobile Park.

Broadcast notes

The weekend road games in Houston will feature a few programming changes. Saturday evening’s game, which has a 4:10 p.m. first pitch, will have the radio broadcast on 770-AM KTTH in Puget Sound. The game was bumped to an alternate station because the flagship Seattle Sports 710-AM will have a live radio broadcast of the Seahawks exhibition game against the Cowboys at Lumen Field.

For fans wanting to watch Sunday’s series finale, the game will have a 10:05 a.m. first pitch. The earlier start is due to the game being shown exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. MLB and NBC, which owns Peacock, agreed to a two-year deal for a reported $30 million to have 18 Sunday morning games to be shown exclusively on its streaming platform.

The Peacock streaming platform has a monthly fee of $5.99. Some cable packages include access to the Peacock app as part of a subscription package.

Health check

The Mariners want shortstop J.P. Crawford to play in at least one minor-league game on a rehab assignment before being activated from the seven-day concussion list. Per MLB sources, the hope is that Crawford, who has resumed baseball activity, will be cleared by doctors Saturday morning and then play for High-A Everett later that evening at Funko Field.

Right-hander Bryan Woo (forearm tightness) is not expected to need a rehab start before coming off the injured list and rejoining the rotation. The rookie pitcher is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list Sunday, but the Mariners will likely wait to reinstate him until sometime during series in Chicago against the White Sox. Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, told multiple media outlets that the team will move to a six-pitcher starting rotation, with fellow rookie Emerson Hancock also staying in the rotation.

The Mariners have yet to announce their probable starters for the White Sox series and could re-slot their rotation when Woo returns.