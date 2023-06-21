A cool Julio Rodriguez figure: 40/40. That’s the number of home runs he’s hit in his career vs. the number of bases he’s stolen — and he’s the second-youngest player in MLB history to join that club (behind Fernando Tatis Jr.).

A not-so-cool Julio Rodriguez figure: 432,437. That’s the number of All-Star votes the Mariners center fielder had received as of Tuesday, placing him 11th among American League outfielders.

Some inspiring Julio Rodriguez statistics: A .284/.345/.509 slash line (.853 OPS) along with a 6.2 WAR — 2022 numbers that propelled him to a landslide victory in the AL Rookie of the Year race.

Some not-so-cool Julio Rodriguez statistics: A .240/.299/.422 slash line (.721 OPS) and a 1.5 WAR (on pace for 3.4) — 2023 numbers (entering Wednesday’s game vs. the Yankees) that will almost certainly exclude him from the All-Star Game next month in Seattle no matter how much folks around here would like to see him.

Barring injury, Rodriguez’s headlining the Midsummer Classic at T-Mobile Park seemed inevitable before the season began. His rookie production suggested he had the potential to be a generational talent — potential that still exists.

But despite his 12 home runs, 15 steals and smattering of clutch hits (see: Sunday’s double vs. the White Sox), Julio’s sophomore slump is real and far from spectacular. Meaning Mariners fans are going to have to come to grips with the sad reality that the ASG is almost sure to be J-Rod free.

Advertising

So how did we get here?

The Mariners likely wouldn’t have broken their 21-year playoff drought sans Rodriguez’s contributions last year. Yes, he provided six-plus Wins Above Replacement for a team that got into the postseason by seven games, but there was also the “Julio factor” that Seattle skipper Scott Servais said energized the other 25 players in a way no other teammate could.

The Dominican was a must-see on the diamond and a must-have in the clubhouse — particularly after a sluggish April in which he hit just .205. Then this season came around, and the human highlight reel became, simply, human.

What first appeared to be a 2022-esque slow start was instead a foreshadowing of his entire first half. Rodriguez slashed .239/.301/.442 through April and, as mentioned earlier, was at .240/.299/.422 heading into Wednesday.

His struggles prompted Servais to move him out of the leadoff spot in early May, and despite an initial surge that took his batting average from .205 to .246 over a three-week stretch, his output has leveled off since.

Even Rodriguez’s defensive WAR (0.1) has waned in the past few months, and his defensive-runs-saved total of -1 according to fieldingbible.com puts him toward at the lower end of the MLB rankings.

If this were a rough stretch in Year 7 of his otherwise magnificent career, it would be one thing. But when it’s happening in Year 2, you can’t help but wonder if opponents have figured him out — at least to a certain extent.

Advertising

To Rodriguez’s credit, he hasn’t flinched when answering questions about his shortcomings this season. When asked about how he felt after being replaced as the leadoff hitter, he smiled and said, “I feel really happy with where things are sitting right now.”

And when Servais was asked Sunday about Rodriguez’s entry into the career 40/40 club, he responded: “He’s just scratching the surface. He’s got a chance to be just a dynamic superstar in our game.”

I think this is the consensus among people who don’t wear a Mariners jersey 162 nights a year, too. Rodriguez’s talent is profound, and if his second half this year resembles the second half he had last year it won’t come to the surprise of many.

But that (checking today’s box score) surge hasn’t come yet; and the longer Julio stays middling, the more it will feel maddening. His first three months have epitomized the letdown the Mariners have served their fan base this season.

Will it get better for him and the team? Maybe. No doubt their resilience was on full display last year. For now, though, the M’s biggest star with their biggest contract has been a downgraded version of himself in his second season.

Julio Rodriguez in the All-Star Game feels close to an impossibility at this point. That’s disappointing. Mariners fans just have to hope that such disappointment is for the short-term only.