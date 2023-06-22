NEW YORK — For just over two weeks — a 17-game period from May 22 to June 10 — it seemed like Julio Rodriguez had solved the issues with his approach at the plate, understood how to counter the scouting report of opposing pitchers and found the timing with his swing to really do damage.

He was hitting the ball hard in the air and looking like the player that carried the Mariners for much of the 2022 season. During that span, he had a .366/.392/.634 slash line with four doubles, five homers and 15 RBI.

But that success dissipated as Rodriguez returned to being a little too swing happy and opposing pitchers took advantage of his eagerness to smash homers into the next Zip code.

Over the last nine games, Rodriguez had just six hits in 41 plate appearances with two doubles, three RBI, four walks and six strikeouts. Many of those outs were ground balls to shortstop and third base and several were early in counts and with runners on base.

It was a frustrating relapse to bad habits for Rodriguez.

The method to beating Rodriguez was pound fastballs in on his hands, trying to generate weak contact or swings and misses. Once up in the count on him, expand his swing zone with breaking pitches off the outside corner of the plate. He would eventually chase at one for either a swing and miss or a weak ground out.

It’s traditional method of attack for right-handed power hitters.

“You’re trying to get them conscious of the inside pitch,” manager Scott Servais said. “Throw some balls inside and that opens up the outside corner. It’s really hard to cover both. That’s what you’re seeing happen on a really consistent basis. When they make mistakes, Julio’s ready to hit, he’s usually on it. But when they’re executing, his ability to stay off those pitches early in counts will allow him to get into better counts, see more pitches and hopefully get a few more mistakes.”

Advertising

The Mariners have pushed for Rodriguez to be less swing-first at the plate and take more pitches. He’s seeing 3.61 pitches per plate appearance, which is below the league average of 3.90 and second lowest on the team, just ahead of Ty France at 3.58.

“There are times he could benefit it, and I’ve talked to him about it,” Servais said. “I just think he’s such a talented player. It’s OK to hit with one strike. It’s OK to hit with two strikes. And I think the more times you see a particular release point, the break on the breaking ball, or what the two-seamer is doing out of his hand, the more times you see it, the more success you’re going to have. So I think it would benefit him a little bit.”

In his first plate appearance on Thursday night vs. Domingo German, Rodriguez swung and missed at a first-pitch curveball on the outside half of the plate and swung and missed at sinker on the inside part of the plate. Down 0-2, he fought off the urge to swing at a curveball off the plate. On the next pitch, German made a mistake and let a sinker leak over the middle of the plate. Rodriguez smashed a hard ground ball through the left side for a single with a 112-mph exit velocity.

Crawford coming back soon?

J.P. Crawford played some light catch before Thursday’s game with athletic trainer Taylor Bennett. He was being careful with his sore right shoulder as he threw. Crawford also took ground balls but didn’t throw to first base. He was expected to hit in the cage as well.

“He is feeling better,” Servais said. “He’ll try to get as much activity in today as possible — throwing, swinging the bat with the hope that even though he’s not in the lineup tonight to start, but hopefully he could be available as we get into the weekend over in Baltimore.”

More Geno being Geno

Eugenio Suarez saved Servais and perhaps one of the hitting coaches from being ejected and fined in Wednesday’s loss to the Yankees.

Advertising

For the better part of the game, the Mariners voiced their displeasure with home-plate umpire Phil Cuzzi’s interpretation of the strike zone.

When Teoscar Hernandez and Jarred Kelenic struck out in seventh outing, featuring questionable three strike calls, Servais and Cuzzi exchanged pleasantries.

In the ninth inning with the Mariners trying to mount a rally, the jawing continued and Cuzzi started coming toward the third-base dugout for a confrontation with Servais. Eugenio Suarez, who was in the on-deck circle, intervened in the situation. He stood between Cuzzi, not letting him get to the dugout and gently moving him back to the plate.

“I just told him not to make it worse and to finish the game,” Suarez said. “He’d said enough.”

It’s rare when a player physically touches an umpire and it doesn’t result in an ejection.

“Geno was just talking,” Servais said. “He’s just being Geno. And Geno is unique.”