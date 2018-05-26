The Mariners have scored three runs or less in their last nine games, but are somehow 6-3 over that span.

For a game or two, the absences can be offset and overcome, particularly if you are facing bad pitching or get some key hits. But at some point, it starts to become a problem when multiple contributors are absent from the lineup for an extended period.

The Mariners offense is starting to show temporary signs of that sort of regression. After scoring nine runs on the day that the suspension of Robinson Cano was announced, Seattle has scored more than three runs just twice over its last nine games. Cano’s absence was followed by a disabled list stint for Dee Gordon (toe) and games missed by Nelson Cruz and Mitch Haniger after being hit by pitches. Those missing at-bats have led to lack of production. Over the last nine games, the Mariners have scored just 27 runs while posting a .213 batting average and .595 on-base plus slugging, That includes 69 strikeouts and just 26 walks in 319 plate appearances.

In a credit to their pitching and some timely pitching, the Mariners have a 6-3 record over that span.

“We certainly miss Dee at the top of the lineup, but we just haven’t swung the bat that well,” Servais said. “We’ve been very timely with our hitting, which can be more important as far as winning games goes. But the quality of our at-bats, we haven’t been consistent. It’s a combination of things.”

After dealing with a bone bruise on his right foot and also an elbow contusion from getting hit by pitches, Cruz played in only five of those nine games, going 2 for 17 with a walk and a RBI.

Kyle Seager played in all nine of those games and hit .147 (5 for 34) with a .489 on-base plus slugging percentage, two doubles, a homer and three RBIs.

First baseman Ryon Healy, who was elevated in the lineup with the absences, hit just .129 ( 4 for 31) with a .285 OPS and no extra base hits or RBIs in that span.

Seattle is 22-5 when scoring four runs or more on the season and 8-15 when scoring four or less with four of those wins coming in the last five games.

The hope is that Gordon will be ready to go when he’s eligible to come off the disabled list on Thursday. Servais said they wouldn’t need to send him out on a rehab assignment.

An update on Rays’ reinforcements

The two players the Mariners acquired from the Rays in Friday’s trade will be arriving in the coming days at varied intervals. Reliever Alex Colome was flying into Seattle on Saturday and will be in uniform for Sunday’s game vs. the Twins. Colome faced one batter on Thursday night, so he will be available and ready to pitch.

The Mariners will have to make a 25-man roster move to put Colome on the roster. They will likely option either outfielder John Andreoli or first baseman Daniel Vogelbach back to Class AAA Tacoma.

Meanwhile outfielder Denard Span isn’t expected to be activated until Sunday.

“Span might not play until Monday,” Servais said. “Denard is from Tampa and has family there and everything. It’s about as far as you can go to get to Seattle.”

While Span is expected to start immediately, the Mariners can withstand not having him for one extra day given their current roster. It’s also gives them an extra day of flexibility in determining the corresponding roster move.

Twins manager Paul Molitor was envious of the Mariners additions.

“At this stage of the season, it’s got to be a huge boost,” Molitor said. “They’ve had to deal with some adversity like a lot of clubs, but to add an experienced closer to be a setup guy certainly helps you throughout the season, and we all know Denard Span is a very smart baseball player, particularly when it comes to his presence in the batter’s box and knowing how to get on base. The Mariners’ record speaks to the importance of winning the close games. Their record in one-run games is one of the reasons they sit where they sit.”

Molitor worked with Span when he was first drafted by the Twins.

“I remember when he was getting his first taste of a Twins uniform,” Molitor said. “He had his hands split on the bat, didn’t pack much punch back then. But he’s been pretty studious about how to take advantage of the skill set he has. He’s a tough out. He grinds out at-bats, he’ll take his walks, he’ll foul off pitches and he’ll be a nice addition.”