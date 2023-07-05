Luis Castillo. He was the Mariners’ All-Star choice — the man deemed “The Rock” and the face of the starting rotation.

Julio Rodriguez. He’s the franchise. At least the Mariners were betting he would be when they guaranteed him $210 million last offseason after the Dominican earned American League Rookie of the Year honors. He might not be “The Rock,” but he is certainly the rock star.

But then there’s the third Mariners All-Star — the one who might not even get noticed walking around Bellevue Square: That would be second-year starting pitcher George Kirby.

He’s not an advertiser’s dream of a pitchman. Not a guy whose jersey adorns a significant amount of fans, either. So what can you really say about him? Simple — he might very well be the Mariners’ best player so far this season.

Kirby was the Mariners’ rookie salutatorian last year, but was vastly overshadowed by Rodriguez. He didn’t prompt regular chants from the T-Mobile Park crowd the way the center fielder did — he just put together one of the more dominant second halves in MLB.

The right-hander’s 4.08 ERA in late June dwindled to 2.98 ERA in mid-September before a rocky last few starts shot it up to 3.39. Still, his season was enough to earn a morsel of Rookie of the Year consideration, as he finished sixth in the race. And though the anticipation surrounding his 2023 season might not have matched some of his teammates, his execution has surpassed it.

Before Wednesday’s game vs. the Giants, Kirby was tied with Rodriguez for the Mariners’ top Wins Above Replacement mark at 2.3, according to fangraphs.com. That’s 0.6 better than Castillo, who signed a five-year, $108 million extension with Seattle last offseason. Both have been crucial in keeping the M’s afloat this season, but you could argue second-year Kirby has been a touch sharper.

Yes, Castillo does have the edge with his 3.05 ERA compared with Kirby’s 3.21. But Kirby has the better WHIP (1.040), along with the lowest walk rate (0.8), highest strikeout-to-walk rate (9.56) and highest strike percentage (71.1) in MLB.

Perhaps more impressive is George’s consistency. Since getting shelled in his first game of the season, Kirby has logged quality starts in 13 of 15 appearances. Castillo, meanwhile, has eight quality starts in his 17 games this season.

This isn’t an attempt to pit one pitcher against another. It’s simply to say that Kirby has quietly delivered one of the better first halves among starting pitchers in 2023.

I wrote in March about the “sophomore slump” Rodriguez and Kirby could potentially endure this season after their standout rookie years. Well, Rodriguez has underwhelmed compared with expectations … but not Kirby.

This is why it only felt right that he got the All-Star nod alongside Rodriguez on Tuesday as fill-ins for original American League All-Stars who won’t be playing next week.

“I was super excited. I didn’t expect it,” the perpetually understated Kirby said Tuesday. “It’s a great honor, really really happy.”

Did you allow yourself to think that you might be an All-Star before the announcement.

“Yeah, I thought so,” Kirby said. “I thought I made a good case.”

Don’t expect Kirby to go on any soliloquies about anything to the media, let alone himself. He gives up far fewer words per question than he does walks per hitter. But it’s been clear to the meticulous observer that the New York state native has been nails this season.

He’s more accurate, and he’s more reliable. One notable stat that’s regressed from last year is his home-run percentage (2.7 this season compared with 2.4 in 2022) this year, but that’s still low compared with most of his peers.

The Mariners’ season seemed awfully bleak last week when they lost 15-4 to the Rays to fall to four games below .500. However, they won four in a row after that and improved to 42-42. Yes, they still have a sizable amount of ground to make up in the wild-card standings, but they are still in the playoff hunt.

This is primarily due to the starting pitching, which ranks seventh in ERA in MLB. It’s the Mariners’ strongest suit, and there’s a strong case that Kirby has been their strongest starter.

Maybe the 25-year-old wouldn’t be recognized regularly at a Seattle supermarket. But he was just properly recognized by MLB one of the game’s best.

Locals are well aware of what he can do. Perhaps the rest of the world will get a glimpse next week.