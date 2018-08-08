The Mariners entered their series finale against the Rangers two games back of the A's for the second wild card. After a loss — and the upcoming series in Houston — they could be five or six games back if something isn’t corrected quickly.

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you were to watch the past three games between the Rangers and Mariners in the sweltering heat of Globe Life Park — a sweaty reminder as to why the Rangers are building a climate-controlled stadium with a retractable roof a block away — it would’ve been difficult to differentiate which team was still playing for a postseason bid and which team had waved the white flag on a successful season in June.

Yes, Seattle is supposed to be the team playing for something more than pride in the season’s final month. But it wasn’t noticeable for more than an inning or two over three-game series.

The Mariners went into the rare afternoon game in Texas, looking to pick up a much-needed series win with their most consistency and successful starting pitcher on the mound.

Unfortunately for them, lefty Marco Gonzales delivered one of his worst starts since the first days of the 2018 season, the pitchers behind performed at a level somewhere betweenn ineffective and awful and a offense couldn’t figure out how to score runs off of old friend Yovani Gallardo, something the rest of the league figured out two seasons ago.

The result was an 11-7 loss.

You can pick the adjective to describe it:

Lifeless

Lackluster

Uninspired

Sloppy

Careless

Indifferent

Any of them work and all of them find truth in the Mariners’ play since July 1. They are now 11-19 over that time and doesn’t be trending toward the positive. It certainly won’t help going to Houston for a four-game series versus the AL West. The Mariners have played beyond poorly against the Astros and even worst against the Astros in Minute Maid Park. Throw in the fact that they’ll face Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Charlie Morton and Dallas Keuchel doesn’t make it promising.

The Mariners came into the day two games back of the A’s in the race for the second wild card, they could be five or six games back after that series in Houston if something isn’t corrected quickly.

Gonzales struggled from his first pitch of the game. His command — his key for success — wavered and wandered, particularly with his breaking pitches.

Given a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, he gave it right back and more, allowing two runs in the top of the first, aided by another fielding error from Kyle Seager at third base. Gonzales would fight his way through five innings, allowing a plethora of hits and baserunners. After a lengthy, but scoreless second inning, the Rangers piled up three runs on him in the third inning, including a two-run homer from Joey Gallo — the first of two that Gonzales allowed against the mammoth slugger.

Gonzales made it through five innings, allowing two more runs. His final lines: five innings pitched, seven earned runs on 12 hits with no walks and three strikeouts. The hits and runs allowed were both season highs.

Meanwhile, Gallardo, who had been released by three teams this season, pitched six innings, allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Still, the Rangers failures this season aren’t without reason, which is why the Mariners found themselves down just 6-5 after a four-run seventh inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Jean Segura.

But Zach Duke, who was acquired to be a left-handed specialist out of the bullpen, showed again that he’s not much different than Marc Rzpeczynski in performance. He just has an easier name to pronounce. Duke gave up four runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh inning, putting the game out of reach.