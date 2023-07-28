PHOENIX — Yes, Julio Rodriguez played two of his best back-to-back games this season in Minnesota and it was noteworthy.

But if you are looking for the Mariners’ hottest hitter for an extended period, it would be catcher Tom Murphy.

Coming into Friday’s game, Murphy had posted a .362/.404/.830 slash line in 53 plate appearances in his last 15 games. Of his 17 hits in that span, he has four doubles and six homers to go with nine RBI, three walks and 13 strikeouts.

With lefty Tommy Henry starting for Arizona, manager Scott Servais put both catchers in the starting lineup with Cal Raleigh behind the plate, batting fifth, and Tom Murphy at designated hitter, batting sixth.

The decision paid off immediately. The Mariners loaded the bases with one out to bring Raleigh to the plate. Batting right-handed, Raleigh ripped a ground ball just inside the third-base bag and down the left field for a two-run double. Murphy followed with a screaming line drive to the gap in left-center that scored two more runs.

After missing basically all of last season with a left shoulder injury that forced him into having season-ending surgery, Murphy is healthy in 2023 and looking more like the catcher the Mariners saw in 2019 when he posted a .273/.324/.535 slash line with 12 doubles, 18 homers and 40 RBI in 75 games.

The Mariners think Murphy might be an even better hitter this season. Continually working to improve his swing and approach, he’s now driving the ball to right field with more authority than before and feels more capable of hitting right-handed pitching, particularly getting quality contact on breaking pitches.

“He did a couple of things that have really helped him,” manager Scott Servais said. “He tends to play the game very intense. I think just loosening some things up at the plate, whether it was a grip adjustment and some other stuff with his swing has helped,” Servais said.

Indeed, Murphy might be the most intense player on the team. He’d listen to heavy metal while doing yoga if allowed.

Murphy didn’t want to give away any secrets, but said it was a little more than just loosening up some things.

“I’ve been putting a lot of work,” he said. “It’s continuous.”

He can see the difference with the balls hit to right-center. They are homers and not just fly balls. He’s also driving off-speed pitches that gave him fits in the past.

“He has worked extremely hard,” Servais said. “He takes more swings than anybody else on our team and he’s found some things that are working for him, so hopefully it continues. He’s putting together really nice offensive year after not getting a ton of playing time early.”

Murphy played in just 10 games in April and played in 11 in May.

“We weren’t seeing a lot of left-handed pitching, now we are playing him against righties and he’s doing really well,” Servais said.

Of all the positional situations, the duo of Murphy and Raleigh at catcher has been pretty seamless.

“That’s really important the consistency you have when you’re catching, certainly with how we value our pitching and getting the most out of those guys,” Servais said. “So having guys back there that have relationships with our pitchers and understand what their strengths are. Our guys really trust both of those guys behind the plate and I trust them. It doesn’t really matter who’s out on the mound. I think what we’re seeing now with Murph picking it up offensively is more equal time, which I think benefits them both at this time of the year.”

Ray visits

Robbie Ray (left elbow surgery) was on the field in uniform before Friday’s game, watching his teammates take batting practice. He also chatted up members of the Diamondbacks staff. He spent six seasons with Arizona (2015-2019), establishing himself as a MLB pitcher. He is living in Arizona with his family as he recovers and rehabs from elbow surgery.

Ray was sporting an impressive swath of hair coming out of the back of his cap. He has not cut his hair since before he had season-ending surgery and he doesn’t plan to cut it again until returns to the mound in a big league game.

Shortly after Dr. Keith Meister performed surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and reconstructed his ulnar collateral ligament on May 3, Ray made an appearance in Seattle to meet with the team’s medical staff. He was wearing a clunky brace to keep the elbow limited and protected.

Ray and his wife, Taylor, hosted the Mariners players and coaches at his house in Arizona on Thursday night for a get together.

“It was great,” Servais said. “It was very nice of him and his wife to host us.”

He was brace free on Friday and had recently been cleared to resume lifting weights.

“It felt weird, but good,” he said.

And the elbow brace?

“I threw that thing into the lake,” Ray said, possibly joking and possibly serious.

Ray said he’s progressing on schedule in his recovery from the surgery. A return from the surgery is anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

Pollock getting close

AJ Pollock (strained left hamstring) has been ramped his rehab to participate in baseball activities. During the series in Minnesota, he was doing some agility work and light running. Before Friday’s game, he increased the output and intensity that work and running. He also took on-field batting practice and played catch.

Pollock expects to be ready come off the injured list when he’s eligible to return on Aug. 1.