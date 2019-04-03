The hottest team in baseball — the Seattle Mariners — will be getting two days off instead of one. Will it cool an offense that has scored six runs or more in five of the team’s seven games?

With the forecast in the Chicago area calling for heavy rain all day on Thursday, the White Sox have opted to postpone their home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The game has now been rescheduled to Friday, which was supposed to be an off day. The unusual off day on Friday is something that Major League Baseball started with its schedules last season. That off day after a team’s home opener was put into place for situations like this — inclement weather protection.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. CT/11:10 a.m. PT