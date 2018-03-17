Over the past year, watching a given Mariner has been like watching American Ninja Warrior. You know he’s not going to make it to the end — it’s just a question of when he’s going to fall.

Your finger has moved closer to it with every pull, strain and complaint of tightness. It was a foot away when Felix Hernandez got rocked by a comebacker, six inches away when Robinson Cano pulled his hamstring and firmly on top of it when Nelson Cruz suffered a quad strain.

We are talking, of course, about the panic button, which has become a staple of Mariners fandom lately. Just don’t press it quite yet.

There is no question that the injury bug has been treating the Mariners like a Vegas buffet this spring. From Felix, to Cano, to Cruz, to Ichiro, to Jean Segura, to Ryon Healy, to Ben Gamel, to Erasmo Ramirez, to whoever tweaked his calf while you were reading this paragraph — the training room has become the place to see and be seen.

Actually, that’s not quite right. The training room has been that way since last season, when four-fifths of Seattle’s starting rotation was out at one point, and injuries hampered key everyday players such as Segura and Mitch Haniger.

Over the past year, watching a given Mariner has been like watching American Ninja Warrior. You know he’s not going to make it to the end — it’s just a question of when he’s going to fall.

Worse, this is not a team that can afford unpleasant surprises this year.

There isn’t much depth on the mound, and though the lineup is potent when healthy, a missing bat or two isn’t tenable given the pitching situation.

So why not sound the alarms just yet?

Because there’s still plenty of time for these guys to heal up.

M’s manager Scott Servais has preached prevention from Day 1 this spring. He shakes his head at the workload guys would place on themselves in the preseason during his playing days.

His philosophy right now? If a guy isn’t feeling right — “give him a day.”

So though the injury list is piling up, precaution seems to be as much in play as pain.

Also, it appears the Mariners have suffered a lot more dings than dents. Segura already returned to the lineup. X-rays came back negative for Hernandez, who started throwing in the bullpen. After hand surgery, Healy could be a week away from being game-ready. Cano is expected to be back this week as well. Cruz’s quad injury is a little trickier given the size of the muscle, but Dr. Lorena Martin — the Mariners’ director of high performance — expects him to be on the 25-man roster come opening day. Same goes for pitcher Marco Gonzales, who suffered a hand contusion, and utility player Andrew Romine, who’s dealing with a left shoulder partial subluxation. (Let’s be honest — who among us hasn’t been able to bounce back from a left shoulder partial subluxation?)

Ramirez, on the other hand, likely won’t be back on the mound for the first week. And Gamel (oblique strain) will miss a few more weeks. None of this is ideal, but it’s not the torpedo that sunk the M’s when Hernandez, James Paxton, Hisashi Iwakuma and Drew Smyly all endured major — if not season-ending — injuries last season.

The main concern if you’re a Mariners fan is how often these minor setbacks will creep up on players such as Cano and Cruz, who are 35 and 37, respectively. Remember how future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera battled back and calf injuries all last year at 34. Big bodies and age are a dangerous combination when it comes to health, meaning fans’ optimism should remain cautious when it comes to the two Mariners sluggers.

But there have been other bright spots this spring that could result in Seattle surpassing its projected win total of 80 games. Daniel Vogelbach, for instance, is hitting .400 with four home runs and a monstrous 1.379 OPS through 40 at-bats. And Dee Gordon has shown he can be as exciting (and effective) in the outfield as he is running the base paths.

This is a long way from an All-Star team, and it needs everything to go right to have a chance at ending its 17-year playoff drought, but hope isn’t lost.

No doubt this spring has been brutal on the Mariners. The injuries have conjured up old feelings fans can’t seem to escape.

There could be a blow in the near future that would cause justifiable panic. But that hasn’t happened yet.