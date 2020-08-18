A night after combining for 20 runs on 26 hits with seven homers in a never-ending slowpitch-softball-like slugfest, the Dodgers and Mariners delivered quite the opposite with a more normal form of baseball on Tuesday afternoon in the finale of the two-game series at Dodger Stadium.

But regardless of the style of game, the blemishes of this year’s Mariners team – minor miscues that end up being costly against good team, a major malfunctioning bullpen and an offense that is highly unpredictable – could not be hidden or avoided in a 2-1 loss.

Despite a brilliant outing from starter Marco Gonzales, the Mariners’ offense that looked so potent less that 24 hours earlier couldn’t generate him the requisite run support to put him in line for a victory or provide a lead of any sort. Meanwhile, the mercurial bullpen didn’t implode, but did allow the go-ahead run in its first and only inning of work.

Reliever Dan Altavilla entered the game in the eighth inning with the game tied at 1-1 and eventually gave up the go-ahead RBI single to Corey Seager with two outs.

Similar to most of the evening, the Mariners had no answer in the ninth, going down 1-2-3 against reliever Blake Treinen.

After winning the opening game of the eight-game road trip, Seattle lost the last seven games. The Mariners (7-18) return home for a brief five-game homestand, starting on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. with two more games against the Dodgers (18-7).

Facing a dangerous and power-laden lineup that has made the Dodgers the most prolific offense in baseball, averaging a MLB-leading 5.79 runs per game with 46 homers, also the most in baseball, Gonzales delivered perhaps his best outing of the season. He worked seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits – all singles — with no walks while tying a career-high with nine strikeouts.

“It started with what Marco brought today, just an awesome outing,” manager Scott Servais said.”He just dominated the strike zone really from the first pitch of the game through seven innings and really shutting down a team like that as it says a lot.”

Gonzales struck out the side on two different occasions and held the Dodgers first five hitters – Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, A.J. Pollock and Cody Bellinger to just two hits in 15 plate appearances.

“I’m thinking as I’m watching the game today, I don’t think you could draw it up any better as far as like what you’re looking for young pitchers to emulate,” Servas said. “What Marco Gonzalez does in his preparation, execution, his competitiveness, can’t say enough about the job that he did today and continues to do.”

While some pitchers get timid and try to throw unhittable pitches on the edge of the zone, Gonzales started in attack mode and didn’t stop.

“It doesn’t matter, man,” he said. “You can put any lineup out there and I’m gonna stick with my plan A and pitch to my strengths. It took me a long time to learn that in this league to be on the attack, be aggressive and that puts guys on their heels. Yeah, they got a good lineup, but I’m pretty good too. So I just want to find out what I had and go toe to toe with him. I liked how it came out.”

The Dodgers lone run came in the fourth inning. Austin Barnes led off the inning with a swinging bunt single to the left side of the mound. Gonzales, one of the best fielding pitchers in baseball, scampered off the mound to glove it, but his off-balance throw to first wasn’t in time.

“I could probably make that play eight times out of 10, but I didn’t get a good jump to it,” he said. “I don’t think I could have got him with a good throw.”

With one out, Corey Seager hit a hard groundball to first baseman Evan White, who took two steps to his left, stepped on first base and then fired to second to try and get Barnes. The throw was high and Barnes slid in safe. Should White, a brilliant defense first baseman and future Gold Glover, have fired to second to get the lead runner instead? In hindsight, yes.

Because the next batter, Justin Turner, singled through the left side past a diving J.P. Crawford to score Barnes from second.

Seattle’s lone run came in the seventh inning against the Dodgers bullpen. Kyle Lewis drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a groundball out from pinch hitter Tim Lopes.