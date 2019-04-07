CHICAGO — So, will it be the guy who hit two homers Saturday or the guy who hit two homers Sunday getting the start Monday in Kansas City?

Or, maybe, they will both start and the odd man out of this three-man weave at first base and designated hitter will be the guy who also hit a homer Sunday and has the most career homers of the threesome

Following the Mariners’ 12-5 victory over the White Sox on Sunday, manager Scott Servais was asked if Daniel Vogelbach had earned a start in the series opener against the Royals at Kaufman Stadium after going 3 for 4 with a three-run double, a two-run homer and a solo homer while driving in a career-high six runs in the game.

“Well, the guy he replaced hit two home runs the day before,” he said. “At the end of the day, my team is not going to be happy with me and you can’t play them all. But as long as they are producing like this, it’s a good problem to have.”

Games AB AVG OBP SLG R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K Jay Bruce 10 38 .184 0.289 .605 9 7 1 0 5 10 5 13 Edwin Encarnacion 8 30 .300 0.447 .500 8 9 0 0 2 5 6 7 Daniel Vogelbach 6 15 .467 0.579 1.400 5 7 2 0 4 8 3 4

Indeed, Jay Bruce hit a pair of solo homers in the victory Saturday over the White Sox and got the day off Sunday, which had been scheduled coming into the series. Servais is quite organized in that way. He likes to give starters an idea of when he would give them off days and bench players early notice when they will start. He tried to outline the process before the game Sunday when Bruce was out of the lineup with Edwin Encarnacion starting at first base and Vogelbach getting the nod at DH.

“When I told my coaching staff yesterday that I’m going to give Jay Bruce the day off (Sunday), I said, ‘Watch he’ll probably hit two home runs today,’ ” Servais said. “As soon as he hits the second one, they were all looking at me. It was crazy.”

But …

“Coming into a series, you look at the matchups and you see who might need a day, but you want to stick to the plan,” Servais said. “Certainly Jay had a good day yesterday, but the plan was to give him the day off. He understands.”

Does he deviate from the plan?

“Sometimes. If he hit three I might have changed my mind,” Servais said laughing. “No, I really can’t say that. But you have to have a plan going into it. Sometimes you change, but 90 percent of the time I stay with it.”

In the clubhouse after the game, as the players ate and readied themselves for the short trip to Kansas City, a voice could be heard saying, “Vogey hit two homers today and going to be on the bench tomorrow.”

Well, that hasn’t been determined. Servais didn’t share his plan for Kansas City. The Royals have three right-handers and one “to be determined” listed as probable starters. So it’s likely the left-handed swinging Vogelbach will get at least one start.

Servais had a meeting with Vogelbach during the first homestand to discuss his playing time or lack of it early on. The exact details weren’t shared with the media. But for now, Vogelbach likely won’t play as much as the two veterans.

Part of the motivation for this scenario is to keep Bruce and Encarnacion playing and hopefully producing so they could ultimately trade the veterans later in the season in hopes of getting some prospects in return or salary relief. Neither veteran is part of the future beyond this season. Encarnacion is in the final year of his contract while Bruce has two years left, but is probably more tradable of the two. Yes, it’s odd to speak about trading productive players when the team has the best record in baseball and is off to its best start in franchise history. But the team’s trajectory could change in the coming months. The logjam will grow worse when Kyle Seager returns from the injured list in mid-June to early July.

As for Vogelbach, he hasn’t complained or shown frustration about his staccato playing schedule. He embraces the starts when he gets them and tries to be ready for a mid-game pinch hit.

“It’s easy to stay in the game and stay focused with this group because it’s always fun,” Vogelbach said. “There’s always something going on. Every inning is exciting and we are always scoring runs. So it’s easy to stay focused and stay in the game and not let your mind zone off.”

Vogelbach has homered in the past three games he started — the homestand finale against the Angels on Tuesday, the defeat Friday against the White Sox and his two Sunday. But he wasn’t even scheduled to start against the Angels. He was inserted after Encarnacion complained of a sore hand/wrist. The Mariners then gave Encarnacion an extra day off to start the series in Chicago.

How much will Vogelbach play in the coming weeks? Well, he might need to hit three homers in a game to be certain.

Also

Second baseman Dee Gordon returned to the lineup after exiting the game early Friday and missing the game Saturday with groin tightness.

Shortstop Tim Beckham was lifted from the game Sunday with tightness in his hamstring. Servais said it was a precaution. Beckham said the hamstring would be fine and expected to play Monday against the Royals.