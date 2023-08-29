The Mariners are hot right now.

Monday night, they tied their franchise record for most wins in August with 20. The other team that did that? The 2001 Mariners. You may have heard a thing or two about how many wins they had (Hint: It was a lot).

But you’re not the only one who’s noticed.

Here’s a roundup of what’s being said nationally about the Mariners, as well as the latest power rankings.

Julio joins SVP

Julio Rodriguez — who has homered in three straight games and boasts five four-hit games and 28 total hits in his last 10 games — joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter for the first time on Monday night.

“It’s hard, if not impossible, to be hotter than you have been in the month of August,” Van Pelt said.

“I feel like this year has been fun,” Rodriguez said later in the interview. “A lot of great challenges but we keep on going as a team.”

Advertising

‘They’re a problem’ — MLB Network

The @Mariners are in sole possession of first place ‼️#MLBCentral details the strengths of the surging M's and how they are constructed for current and future success. pic.twitter.com/CxWJ02ct6K — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 28, 2023

Bleacher Report: No. 5

The Mariners have gone an AL-best 19-5 with a plus-62 run differential in August, finally turning potential into production after spending most of the year hovering around the .500 mark. Sunday’s victory over the Kansas City Royals gave them their first outright lead atop the AL West standings since they won on Opening Day.

All five of Julio Rodríguez's 4-hit games this month have come in his last 10 games, dating back to August 16.



He's the only player since 1900 with five 4-hit games in a 10-game span



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/lqUid1Y5Si — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 29, 2023

CBS Sports: No. 5

This is the latest into a season (in games) the Mariners have been in sole possession of first place since 2003.

Late-season surges are nothing new for the M’s, who swept the Royals on Sunday to take sole possession of first place in the AL West. They are a season-high 18 games over .500 and have won 19 of 24 games in August. Two things have erupted recently — the attendance at T-Mobile Park and Julio Rodríguez’s production. More than 125,000 fans packed the ballpark for the weekend series with the Royals, and J-Rod is batting an AL-best .406 with an MLB-best 25 RBIs over 21 games in August.

Entering August, Julio Rodríguez was tied for 14th in hits in the AL.



As of Tuesday, Rodríguez leads the AL in hits.



According to @EliasSports, since 1900, Rodríguez would be just the 3rd player to lead his league in hits after trailing the leader by 35 at any point in season. pic.twitter.com/l6vRQZYbc3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 29, 2023

The Athletic: No. 5

Sports Illustrated: No. 5

If it weren’t for the fact that four teams already have reached 80 wins, the Mariners would be higher, so they’ll remain comfortably in the no. 5 spot for now. Just over a month ago, the M’s were 10 games back of first place in the AL West. As of Sunday, they are in sole possession of first place, surpassing the Texas Rangers, who have held the division lead for much of the season.

Fox Sports: No. 4

Seattle just swept Kansas City at home. What’s more interesting is what the hottest team in baseball has done on the road. With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mariners have won 16 road games since the All-Star break. That’s one fewer than they won in the second half last year. Seattle’s 12 road wins in August are the most in franchise history.

USA Today Sports: No. 7

As Royals leave town, A’s come in. That’s good livin’.