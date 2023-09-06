Breathe, Mariners fans.

Yes, the M’s have lost their last three games and last two series, but there’s still plenty of baseball left and three important series against the Rangers and Astros to potentially determine the AL West.

It’s going to be a long September so buckle up and check out where national media have the Mariners in the latest power rankings.

Bleacher Report: No. 6

The Mariners set a franchise record for wins in a month by going 21-6 in August, and they went from 55-51 in fourth place in the AL West standings to leading the division race, though they had a run of five straight series wins snapped by dropping two of three to the New York Mets.

CBS Sports: No. 5

In and of itself, a 3-3 week against the A’s and Mets from a contender would be considered a disappointment. The Mariners had been so hot, though, that they were bound to cool off slightly. It’s not like they lost all six or anything. They’re fine. In fact, they still have the best record in the majors since the end of June at 39-17.

Julio Rodríguez’s foot issue came on the heels (sorry) of his face-meltingly hot stretch in August, and while he was back for the weekend and homered, the Mariners had the feel of a team that has come back to earth a little during a weekend series loss at Citi Field. The Mets series ended a happy schedule stretch for the Mariners, who hadn’t played a winning team in two weeks before heading to Cincinnati on Labor Day. That party is now over: They’ve got three against the Angels at home and three against the A’s on the road, but other than that, every team the Mariners will face moving forward is either a clear playoff team (Rays, Dodgers) or a division rival they’re going to be fighting to the end with in the final days of the season. Your lives are about to get a lot more stressful, Mariners fans.

Biggest September priority: Keep doing the danged thing

First off, I’m sorry for suggesting last week that Teoscar Hernández’s free-agent stock was down. Apparently, he’s the hottest hitter on the planet. I was looking at season stats; that’s on me. But Hernández is the perfect player to describe the second-half Mariners, who have been the second-best pitching team and the second-best hitting team in baseball since the All-Star break. They were always an absurdly talented team, but now they’re putting it together.

FOX Sports: No. 4

The Mariners went 21-6 in August, setting a franchise record for wins and boasting the second-best mark in the majors last month. But there’s got to be a little bitterness in their mouths right now after losing three of their past five to the A’s and Mets. This was a golden opportunity to create some separation in the AL West.

USA Today: No. 7

Nope – they never make this easy.