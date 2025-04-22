Who are these guys and what have they done with the Mariners?

You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who predicted this kind of recent offensive surge, but that’s exactly what’s happened over the past 10 games, which has led to an MLB-best 8-2 record over that span.

Since scoring just one run and going 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position in a 12-inning home loss to the Astros on April 8, the Mariners have averaged more than six runs per game, including scoring outbursts of 11, eight and eight in their previous three wins.

The other confounding part of the recent hot stretch? Julio Rodriguez hasn’t been much of a factor, hitting .200 with no homers and three RBI over the past 10 games. It remains to be seen if the bats will stay hot, but it’s unlikely their star center fielder’s bat will stay that cold.

In any case, the M’s are moving up once again in this week’s MLB power rankings, even bumping into a top 10 on one ranking.

Here’s where the Mariners landed in this week’s MLB power rankings:

The Mariners do not, it’s fair to say, have an overwhelming offense. Their lack of offense has been a problem for a few years now; considering how excellent their pitching has been, that lack is in fact the reason they’ve only made the playoffs once in the past 20 some-odd years. Thus it’s probably best that, when the Mariners actually get hitters on base, they make sure they don’t make outs once they’re there. On Friday night, in a 3-1 loss to the Jays, the Mariners left four runners on the basepaths, with three runners thrown out on the bases and Julio Rodríguez caught stealing at a pivotal point in the eighth inning. “That’s being aggressive and that’s what we’re trying to do,” manager Dan Wilson said. “We’ve just got to be smart about our aggression.” Apparently.

The batting average is going to remain low, but the Mariners are finding a way to win games. You know what helps? They lead the majors in stolen bases.

The Mariners have won four consecutive series since starting the year with a 3-7 record, including a 4-2 start to their current nine-game road trip. With four home runs last week, Cal Raleigh is now tied with Tyler Soderstrom for the MLB lead with nine on the year. He has done a lot of the heavy lifting offensively with Julio Rodríguez (.188 BA, .675 OPS) off to another glacial start at the plate.

The Mariners are back, baby. Not only did they win two series on the road last week, but also they’ve scored eight or more runs in three out of their past four games. Over the past couple of seasons, the Mariners’ problem has been painfully obvious: Score more runs, you dullards. If they can manage that, they’ll win the division going away.

The Mariners have won eight out of their last 10 games, with Cal Raleigh mashing seven home runs in that timespan. The Blue Jays are surely happy to see “The Big Dumper” leave town.

Cal Raleigh, major league home run leader? Sure, why not.