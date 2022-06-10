Two weeks ago, the Boston Red Sox spoiled what could have been a good road trip for the Mariners, sweeping a four-game series at Fenway Park.

On Friday night, the Red Sox spoiled the Mariners’ return home from a much more successful trip, winning 4-3 at T-Mobile Park in a game that took 3 hours and 48 minutes.

“There is a lot to unpack from that game,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais.

Indeed.

But in the end, the Mariners couldn’t come up with a big hit when it was needed, and their momentum was halted, at least for a day. They will have to win the next two days against a hot Boston team — winner of eight of its past nine games — to win their fifth straight series.

Seattle finished 3-7 on that road trip that ended in Boston, but came home this time after going 6-3 on a trip that included series wins at Baltimore, Texas and AL-West leading Houston.

And that momentum had a chance to continue, even on a night when starting pitcher Marco Gonzales issued a career-high six walks in just 4 1/3 innings.

But Boston pulled out of a 2-2 deadlock in the seventh inning on a leadoff homer by Bobby Dalbec, who was born in Seattle and was a Mariners fan growing up. The Red Sox scored another run and that ended up being just enough.

Gonzales struggled mightily in the first inning, but the good news for the Mariners was that after three walks, a double and 44 pitches, he only allowed one run.

The Mariners had their bullpen warming up before Gonzales struck out Christian Vazquez with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Gonzales gave up another run in the third inning, on a J.D. Martinez homer leading off the frame. But that was it when it came to runs against him, despite allowing the six walks.

But it was never easy, and he threw at least three balls to 10 batters. Despite that, he allowed just two hits kept Seattle close,

“Certainly, Marco was not on top of things like he normally is,” Servais said. “They were very, very patient and they certainly had a game plan against him tonight. They made him work for everything out there.”

Mariners hitters were mostly flummoxed the first four innings against Boston starter Rich Hill, the 42-year old soft-throwing lefty. Going often with curveballs that barely touched 70 mph, if that, he struck out six in the first three innings — four looking.

But finally, the Mariners got to him in the fifth inning. Luis Torrens led off with a double and two batters later, Jesse Winker hit a towering homer to right field to tie the score at 2.

That ended Hill’s night, who like Gonzales, threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs.

“It kind of turned in to a bullpen game, and I really liked our chances there,” Servais said.

The Mariners were in great position to score more runs in the fifth inning after Hill departed as the next three hitters reached base, loading the bases. But Eugenio Suarez struck out and pinch-hitter Adam Frazier popped out.

You had to wonder if that missed opportunity would come back to haunt Seattle.

Advertising

It did.

Andres Munoz allowed the homer to Dalbec, and the Red Sox added another run in the seventh inning — on a double play. It was two outs, but one big insurance run.

That extra run ended up being the difference. The Mariners had three straight two-out singles in the eighth inning, the final one being a run-scorer from Cal Raleigh.

The inning ended when Winker flew out to deep left field.

The Mariners had runners on second and third base in the ninth inning with two outs, needing just a single to potentially win, but Frazier’s line drive was caught by second baseman Trevor Story.

That allowed the Red Sox to hang on for their seventh straight win over Seattle, dating to last season.

“There at the end of the game, you can’t do much more than what Frazier did,” Servais said. “He squared it up, and it just happened to go right at (Story). It’s baseball. It doesn’t make sense some nights.”

There were some bright spots for the Mariners, perhaps none bigger than the clean inning by reliever Erik Swanson, who was reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day.

Reliever Penn Murfee had another excellent outing, and that is becoming the norm. He came into the game after Gonzales issued his sixth walk and got out of the inning by retiring two dangerous hitters: Xander Bogaerts on a pop-out and Story on a strikeout.

That lowered Murfee’s ERA to 0.87 in 20 2/3 innings.

But in the end, it was Boston (31-28) that stayed hot, winning for the 17th time in 23 games after starting the season 14-22.

“We were that close to away from winning it,” Servais, putting a small gap between two fingers. “We are still playing good baseball. Nothing is going to stop us from having the opportunity to win this series. We’ve just got to get it done tomorrow night.”

