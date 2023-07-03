The eyes of the baseball world will soon be directed at Seattle, with the MLB All-Star Game being played here Tuesday for the first time since 2001, and for just the third time ever.

Here is what you need to know about the events, starting with the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday night and ending with the All-Star Game.

HBCU Swingman Classic

This is the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile, which was announced jointly in December by MLB, the MLB Players Association and Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr.

The game will feature 50 players who compete for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU).

The players were selected by a committee that included Griffey Jr., representatives from MLB and MLBPA, and scouts.

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Park, and there will be a postgame fireworks show. Tickets are $10 plus fees.

TV: MLB Network.

Capital One Play Ball Park

This is an indoor/outdoor experience that, according to MLB, blends “baseball, softball, music, food, the latest in VR technology, shopping, fashion and more.”

Former Mariners, including stars Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone and Mike Cameron, will be on hand to sign autographs. Players will also participate in clinics, lead demonstrations and pose for photos, according to MLB.

Current players, including Francisco Lindor, Christian Yelich, Max Scherzer, Aaron Nola, and Bryce Harper, have participated in previous Play Ball Park events.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

It is free to attend the outdoor portion, which will be at the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza (north lot at Lumen Field) and Occidental Avenue.

Tickets are required for the indoor portion, at Lumen Field and the Lumen Field Event Center. The price is $35 (plus fees). A Family Four Pack is $110 ($27.50 per person) plus fees.

Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will showcase the top prospects in the minor leagues, including top Mariner prospects Harry Ford and Jonatan Clase. Former Mariner Harold Reynolds will manage the AL Futures squad and former Mariner Raul Ibañez will manage the NL Futures team.

The game starts at 4 p.m. Saturday.

TV: MLB Network, Peacock

The Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona begins after the Futures Game (estimated time 7:15 p.m.) and among the participants are actors Joel McHale and Adam Devine, Olympian Chloe Kim, social media personality JoJo Siwa, NBA player Zach LaVine from Bothell High School and former Mariner stars Felix Hernandez, Boone and Cameron.

TV: ESPN.

Tickets, which include both the Futures Game and the Celebrity Softball Game, range from $30 to $80, plus fees.

MLB draft

This year’s MLB first-year player draft will take place Sunday through Tuesday in Seattle, with the first two rounds being held at Lumen Field inside Play Ball Park, starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.

A limited number of seats can be reserved for free on the MLB All-Star Experience Pass app.

TV for Sunday’s first two rounds: ESPN.

All-Star Workout Day and Home Run Derby

On Monday, gates at T-Mobile Park open at 2 p.m., and fans can see players from each of the All-Star teams take batting practice at the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day.

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby begins at 5 p.m.

Mariners star Julio Rodriguez, who captivated fans during his second-place finish last year, will try to win it this season.

Other confirmed participants are Mets slugger Peter Alonso, a two-time winner of the event, Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with two more to be named.

Tickets (combining the workout and the Home Run Derby) were starting at $269 on StubHub and $325 on Ticketmaster.

TV for Home Run Derby: ESPN.

All-Star Game

The top players in MLB will take part in the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, the 93rd edition of the Midsummer Classic, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The National League won 7-6 in 1979, when Seattle hosted the event for the first time, at the Kingdome. The AL won in 2001 at T-Mobile Park (called Safeco Field at the time).

Pitcher Luis Castillo has been picked to represent the Mariners.

Standing-room only tickets start at $315 on StubHub, and seats start at $375 on Ticketmaster.

TV: FOX

Schedule of events

Friday: HBCU Swingman Classic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday-Tuesday: Play Ball Park

Saturday: Futures Game, 4 p.m.; Celebrity Softball Game, (estimated 7:15 p.m.)

Sunday: MLB first-year player draft, 4 p.m.

Monday: All-Star workout, 2 p.m.; Home Run Derby, 5 p.m.

Tuesday: All-Star Game, 5 p.m.

Getting there

Parking at or near the stadium is very limited (not to mention very expensive) and fans are being encouraged to use public transportation. Fans using light rail should get off at Stadium station for events at T-Mobile Park.

For Play Ball Park activities, fans should exit at the Chinatown International District station.