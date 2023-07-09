Shortstop Tai Peete, Sharpsburg, Ga (Trinity Christian)

Drafted: Competitive Balance Round A pick, number 30 overall.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 193.

Birth date: Aug. 11, 2005.

Three things to know about Peete

Perfect Game ranked Peete as the No. 2 shortstop and the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Georgia, and No. 20 overall prospect nationally for the class of 2023 after he hit .403 with 22 homers and 57 stolen bases in his high school career. In a news release announcing his drafting, the Mariners noted that in performances at the 2023 Draft Combine, Peete led hitters in longest average distance during batting practice (350 ft) and recorded the longest average drives (338 ft) and highest average launch angle (38 degrees) on Day 2. Peete also recorded a 6.64 second 60-yard dash during his 2022 Perfect Game National Showcase. While the Mariners announced him as a shortstop, some also view him as potentially having a future as a right-handed pitcher. Baseball America listed him as both in its draft preview.

Peete, who was coached at Trinity by Tommy Gregg — who played in the majors from 1987 to 1997, mostly with the Atlanta Braves — has committed to Georgia Tech and said in several interviews he hopes to major in business.

Peete played baseball and basketball in high school and while he didn’t play football, he stayed involved, helping lead the student section on the ladder during varsity games. One good reason to do so? His brother, Shawn Braxton, played for Trinity and has signed to play defensive back at Air Force.

Quote to note

“Tai Peete is a left-handed hitting high school shortstop from Georgia. Tai is a great athlete with big upside potential both at the plate and on the field. We see Tai as a potential five-tool player that will possess the rare combination of speed and power. We are excited to add this type of athlete with this type of potential to our organization” — Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter.

What the scouts say

“Recorded a 6.64 second 60-yard dash time. Pro frame and body with plenty of athleticism and room to add strength. Primary shortstop with excellent athletic actions and a clean release. Great lateral agility to either side with arm strength up to 90 mph across the diamond. Secondary right-handed pitcher with a high arm slot and good angle. Mostly 88-90 in his lone inning, showed a shorter breaking ball with soft action. Changeup has a chance to be plus and there’s clear confidence in the pitch. Left-handed hitter with a wide base, high hand set, and a high back elbow. Lofted swing with good pull side power and future projection. Plus bat speed with a big forward swivel into the load. Highest level two way prospect who can do both at the next level.’’ — Perfectgame.org