Outfielder Jonny Farmelo, Chantilly, Va. (Westfield High)

Drafted: Prospect Promotion Incentive pick, No. 29 overall.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205

Birth date: Sept. 9, 2004.

Three things to know about Farmelo

Farmelo, who has committed to Virginia, hit .385 with seven home runs, 29 RBI and a .546 on-base percentage in 48 career high school games while striking out just 25 times and walking 41.

Farmelo grew up also playing soccer at a high level, something that runs in the family. His father, Jeff, played at Yale. Jonny Farmelo told insidenova.com earlier this year that he became “bored’’ with soccer after a while and decided to switch to baseball as his main sport, saying he “just fell in love’’ with baseball again.

According to insidenova.com, Farmelo attended a baseball camp at Virginia as a ninth-grader hoping to leave with a scholarship offer from the Cavs. But he didn’t get one, something he said led to him to decide to make some changes with his swing and other aspects of his game to try to get one. An offer soon came and he committed to Virginia in July 2020.

Quote to note

“Jonny is a left-hand-hitting high school center fielder from Westfield High School in Virginia. He is a powerful athlete who possesses the rare combination of speed and power. We see Jonny developing into a middle-of-the-order bat that will hit for both average and power, as well as make things happen with his elite speed.” — Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter.

What the scouts say

“Farmelo is a well-rounded left-handed-hitting outfielder who continued to grow on scouts throughout the summer and fall thanks to his hitting ability and solid tools. Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. Farmelo is well-built with a lean and athletic frame and has a smooth and slightly uphill left-handed swing that starts with a quick toe tap. … Farmelo has all the tools to be an above-average defender in center field with great range and above-average arm strength. He has taken grounders at shortstop this spring but his actions in the dirt makes it clear his future is in the grass.’’ — Baseball America.