PEORIA, Ariz. — The hopes of off-day golf or pool time for the Mariners staff and players were dampened by gray skies and rain on Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix. Their second of two scheduled days without games during the Cactus League was greeted by weather reminiscent of early June in the Puget Sound.

With their minor leaguers also having an off day from games and workouts, the Mariners’ sprawling spring training complex was largely empty save for a few players doing their necessary rehab work.

When the Mariners return to the field Wednesday night vs. the Dodgers, they will start rolling out their regular-season lineups in the remaining six days of Cactus League games. Opening day on March 30 at T-Mobile Park looms.

An oblique injury to Dylan Moore that could keep him out at least a month and the continued shoulder fatigue of Tommy La Stella have altered the opening day roster projection a little.

In a camp that had minimal competition for spots, the last week of spring training does have some intrigue for perhaps the last two spots — one bench player and one reliever — on the 26-man opening day roster.

Of course, this could all change if Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, gets creative in acquiring at least one player who is out of minor league options and isn’t going to make an opening day roster.

Starting rotation (5)

Luis Castillo, RHP

Robbie Ray, LHP

Logan Gilbert, RHP

Marco Gonzales, LHP

George Kirby, RHP

The Mariners starting rotation has been injury-free all spring. There have been some fans concerned about Luis Castillo’s numbers this spring. But this was expected. He’s done this long enough to understand his progression to being ready, which includes not pitching like you are trying to make the team in spring training.

Robbie Ray’s velocity has returned after a revamped and normal offseason. Both he and Logan Gilbert have looked solid this spring, showing high velocity and positive results with a splitfinger changeup.

The order above is how the Mariners are expected to slot out the rotation. Unlike a year ago, the Mariners didn’t use their social media platform to announce Castillo as the opening day starter; he basically announced it himself early in spring. And really, who else could it be?

There are rumors that some teams have been told to wait to announce their opening day starters so MLB Network can have an unveiling show next week.

But you can kind of just work backward from opening day to see that it is Castillo.

Some may ask why Gonzales is ahead of Kirby?

It’s slotted that way to allow Kirby, who essentially doubled his innings workload last season, a later start for spring training buildup and also work in extra days off in the first months of the season.

Bullpen (8)

Paul Sewald, RHP

Andres Munoz, RHP

Matt Brash, RHP

Diego Castillo, RHP

Penn Murfee, RHP

Chris Flexen, RHP

Trevor Gott, RHP

Matt Festa, RHP

Could the Mariners have another all-right-handed bullpen?

“We’ll see,” manager Scott Servais said.

Does he have a preference?

“We’ll see,” he said.

It has seemed like Servais would prefer to have a lefty in the bullpen if possible to combat lefties like Yordan Alvarez of the Astros, Shohei Ohtani of the Angels and Corey Seager of the Rangers. Besides Munoz, there isn’t one reliever in that bullpen who neutralizes lefties.

If the Mariners decide to add a lefty to their bullpen, it appears that Gabe Speier would win the job over Tayler Saucedo.

Speier, 25, was a waivers claim from the Royals this offseason. He made 17 relief appearances with Kansas City, posting a 2.33 ERA. In 19 1/3 innings, he allowed 16 hits with 14 strikeouts and five walks. Over the parts of four seasons at the MLB level (2019-2022), left-handed batters had a .170/.265/.322 slash line against Speier in the small sample of 68 plate appearances. Speier has a minor league option remaining, so it’s possible he’s shuffled back and forth between Class AAA Tacoma if he doesn’t make the team.

After checking with MLB sources, Matt Festa has one more minor league option remaining so either he or Penn Murfee would likely be the candidates to be optioned to Tacoma to make room for Speier.

Of course, there is the status of Chris Flexen as the long reliever. Will he be traded before opening day? It seems like the Mariners would prefer to keep him as a long reliever and an emergency starter.

Outfielders (4)

Julio Rodriguez

Teoscar Hernandez

Jarred Kelenic

A.J. Pollock

Kelenic has been the talk of spring training. He’s put up outstanding numbers this spring, crediting swing changes and simplifying his approach at the plate. The Mariners got a bit of a scare when Kelenic felt some tightness in his left quadriceps and had to be removed from Monday’s game as a precaution. He’s expected to be fine.

Advertising

Infielders (6)

Ty France

Kolten Wong

J.P. Crawford

Eugenio Suarez

Sam Haggerty

Mason McCoy

As of Tuesday, La Stella had yet to appear in a Cactus League game as a position player due to fatigue in his throwing shoulder. He has swung the bat relatively well in the last few games. But unless he suddenly starts playing defense in these games and shows that his shoulder can handle even minimal innings, he will likely start the season on the 10-day injured list.

With the Giants picking up most of his salary this season, the Mariners signed La Stella to a one-year veteran’s minimum to be a bench player who could fill in at first base or third base and see time as the designated hitter.

The versatile Haggerty will play all over the field. The Mariners love his athleticism and ability influence the game with his speed by bringing him off the bench as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner.

Mason McCoy is the odds-on favorite to take Moore’s role as the backup middle infielder, giving Crawford time off at shortstop to keep him healthy.

McCoy, who turns 28 on March 31, is a plus defensive shortstop with the capability of playing second base or third base at a reasonable level. He was acquired from the Orioles in a minor league trade last season and had a career year with Class AAA Tacoma, posting a .264/.331/.397 slash line with 23 doubles, five triples, 21 homers, 63 RBI, 50 walks and 130 strikeouts.

“I think he does a good job,” Servais said. “He’s made the plays. I don’t think it’s gonna be flashy. It’s pretty steady. And that’s what you’re looking for in that spot when put them in there — catch the ground balls, turn outs into outs. I think he’s had a good spring. He’s swung the bat pretty well. He had kind of a breakout year last year offensively at the Triple-A level. I think he’s very careful.”

Of course, that’s the spot where Dipoto could easily add a player via waiver claim or minor trade.

Catchers (3)

Cal Raleigh

Tom Murphy

Cooper Hummel

The projected catching duo will be a catching trio with Cooper Hummel expected to make the team as a third catcher/infielder/outfielder.

A switch-hitter acquired in the trade that sent Kyle Lewis to the Diamondbacks, Hummel has seemingly played his way on to the team as a bench player who can play left field and right field and first base along with getting behind the plate.

Having Hummel on the roster will open up the designated hitter spot to Cal Raleigh to give him “rest” days while keeping his bat in the lineup. The Mariners likely won’t use Hummel much at catcher, but he’s more than capable of filling in if needed. The switch-hitting component provides more flexibility in the batting order for Servais.