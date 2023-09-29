It all comes down to this.
The Mariners’ hopes of clinching a second consecutive postseason appearance ride on making it through a 10-game gauntlet against two of the very teams they’re attempting to outrun. And now it’s the final two games.
With so much at stake, we’ll be complementing our regular game coverage by letting you know just where the Mariners stand on a daily basis through the end of the regular season.
Here are the current AL West and wild-card standings following RESULT, as well as the Mariners’ playoff odds and remaining schedule.
Mariners’ current playoff status: Out.
Mariners’ playoff odds
To earn wild-card spot:
- FanGraphs: 11.2%
- Baseball Prospectus: 16.3%
- Baseball Reference: 17.6%
To win AL West:
- FanGraphs: 6.5%
- Baseball Prospectus: 4.2%
- Baseball Reference: 9.2%
Mariners’ schedule breakdown
Games remaining: 2 (2 home)
Remaining schedule:
- Sept. 30-Oct 1: vs. Rangers
Astros’ schedule breakdown
Games remaining: 2 (2 road)
Remaining schedule:
- Sept. 30-Oct. 1: at Diamondbacks
Rangers’ schedule breakdown
Games remaining: 2 (2 road)
Remaining schedule:
- Sept. 30-Oct 1: at Mariners
Blue Jays’ schedule breakdown
Games remaining: 2 (2 home)
Remaining schedule:
- Sept. 30-Oct. 1: vs. Rays
If the season ended today
AL wild-card series (starts Oct. 3)
Best-of-three, all games hosted by higher seed
- Astros (6) at Twins (3)
- Blue Jays (5) at Rays (4)
AL Division Series (best-of-5)
Best-of-five
- Rays/Blue Jays at Orioles (1)
- Twins/Rangers at Rangers (2)
