The Mariners’ penultimate road trip of the 2023 season, which started on Sept. 1, was, well, a failure bordering on disaster. The 10-game trip that started with a three-game series at Citi Field in New York, followed by a three-game set at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati and wrapped up with a four-game series at Tropicana Mall & Field over 10 days featured all the things that the Mariners weren’t in July and August — inconsistent, unproductive and inefficient.

The starting rotation that led MLB with quality starts (six-plus innings pitched, three runs or fewer allowed) most of the season, produced just two on the road trip, which led to two of the wins. The ineffective starts led to heavy usage of the bullpen. Seattle starters posted a 4.93 ERA over that span, pitching a total 49 1/3 innings pitched. The Mariners bullpen logged 34 1/3 innings over the 10 games, posting a 6.03 ERA and giving up 10 homers. Only Rangers relievers have given up more homers (15) since Sept. 1 but have done so over 47 2/3 innings.

The Mariners offense wasn’t much better, posting a .232/.303/.437 slash line over the 10 games, averaging 4.2 runs per game with a 25.9% strikeout rate. With runners in scoring position, Seattle hitters produced a .164 batting average (11-for-67) in 78 plate appearances, which was the worst in MLB over that span with 24 strikeouts. The 30.8% strikeout rate with runners in scoring position was the second-worst in MLB behind the Oakland A’s (33%).

Seattle played nothing like the team that catapulted itself into the American League West title race, losing seven of the 10 games to fall out of the division lead and almost out of a wild-card spot.

“Rough trip,” Servais said after Sunday’s game. “Anytime you go on the road, you’re hoping to split, go .500 or better, but it didn’t happen. We go back home. We’ve got two big homesteads ahead of us. It will be good to get home. It’s been a long trip, long flight tonight, but we’ll get after it [Monday] against the Angels.”

The three-game series vs. the fading Angels (67-77) will wrap up a stretch of 13 games in 13 days. With Mike Trout on the injured list and Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup due to oblique issues, the Mariners need to pick up a series win, if not a sweep, to offset the damage done by the road trip and before the weekend series vs. the Dodgers.

Will an expected large crowd at T-Mobile Park help out?

“Oh, we’ll be energized [Monday], us and about 40,000 of our dearest friends, who will hopefully be at the ballpark to get behind us,” Servais said. “We need it. We are dragging a little bit. It happens this time of year at the end after a long, rough road trip. We’ll be ready to go. We’ve got a big series ahead of us. We have to keep looking ahead. Because there are a lot of big games going forward.”

Mariners’ odds to make the postseason

FanGraphs: 69.2%

Baseball Reference: 78.4%

Baseball Prospectus: 78.1%

CBS Sportsline: 74.3%

ESPN: 69.6%

Mariners’ odds to win the AL West

FanGraphs: 14.6%

Baseball Reference: 18.8%

Baseball Prospectus: 15.2%

CBS Sportsline: 12.2%

The chase for the AL West

Houston Astros

Record : 82-62 (37-35 home /45-27 road)

: 82-62 (37-35 home /45-27 road) Games remaining : 18 (9 home/9 road)

: 18 (9 home/9 road) Record vs. Texas: 9-4

9-4 Record vs. Seattle: 2-8

2-8 Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 9 (3 vs. Orioles, 3 at Mariners, 3 at D’backs)

9 (3 vs. Orioles, 3 at Mariners, 3 at D’backs) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 9 (3 vs. A’s, 3 at Royals, 3 vs. Royals)

Seattle Mariners

Record : 79-64 (39-29 home/40-35 road)

: 79-64 (39-29 home/40-35 road) Games back in AL West: 2.5

2.5 Games remaining: 19 (13 home/6 road)

19 (13 home/6 road) Record vs. Texas: 1-5

1-5 Record vs. Houston: 8-2

8-2 Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 13 (3 vs. Dodgers, 3 at Rangers, 3 vs. Astros, 4 vs. Rangers)

13 (3 vs. Dodgers, 3 at Rangers, 3 vs. Astros, 4 vs. Rangers) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 6 (3 at A’s, 3 vs. Angels)

Texas Rangers

Record : 78-64 (45-30 home/33-34 road)

: 78-64 (45-30 home/33-34 road) Games back in AL West: 3

3 Games remaining: 20 (6 home/14 road)

20 (6 home/14 road) Record vs. Houston: 4-9

4-9 Record vs. Seattle: 5-1

5-1 Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 14 (4 at Blue Jays, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 vs. Mariners, 4 at Mariners)

14 (4 at Blue Jays, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 vs. Mariners, 4 at Mariners) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 6 (3 at Guardians, 3 at Angels)

Outlook: The Astros wrapped up the season-series victory over the Rangers and hold that tiebreaker. Even after getting swept by the Yankees, they seem like they are trending toward yet another American League West title.

Houston only has three more games vs. division contenders. So the opportunities to displace the perennial division champs via head-to-head meetings are reduced.

The Rangers took two of three in Oakland over the weekend to slow their slide. But they are still 6-16 since Aug. 16.

The AL wild-card race

Baltimore Orioles

Record : 90-52 (42-26 home/48-26 road)

: 90-52 (42-26 home/48-26 road) Games remaining: 20 (13 home/7 road)

20 (13 home/7 road) Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 11 (4 vs. Rays, 3 at Astros, 4 vs. Red Sox)

11 (4 vs. Rays, 3 at Astros, 4 vs. Red Sox) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 9 (3 vs. Cardinals, 4 at Guardians, 2 vs. Nationals)

Tampa Bay Rays

Record : 88-56 (50-25 home/38-31 road)

: 88-56 (50-25 home/38-31 road) Games remaining: 18 (6 home/12 road)

18 (6 home/12 road) Remaining games vs. teams over .500: 15 (3 at Twins, 4 at Orioles, 3 vs. Blue Jays, 2 at Red Sox, 3 at Blue Jays)

15 (3 at Twins, 4 at Orioles, 3 vs. Blue Jays, 2 at Red Sox, 3 at Blue Jays) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 3 (3 vs. Angels)

Toronto Blue Jays

Record : 80-63 (38-30 home /42-33 road)

: 80-63 (38-30 home /42-33 road) Games remaining: 19 (13 home/6 road)

19 (13 home/6 road) Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 13 (4 vs. Rangers, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 at Rays, 3 vs. Rays)

13 (4 vs. Rangers, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 at Rays, 3 vs. Rays) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 11 (3 at Yankees, 3 vs. Yankees)

Boston Red Sox

Record : 73-70 (37-35 home/36-35 road)

: 73-70 (37-35 home/36-35 road) Games remaining: 19 (9 home/10 road)

19 (9 home/10 road) Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 12 (3 at Blue Jays, 3 at Rangers, 2 vs. Rays, 4 at Orioles)

12 (3 at Blue Jays, 3 at Rangers, 2 vs. Rays, 4 at Orioles) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 7 (4 vs. Yankees, 3 vs. White Sox).

Outlook: The Rays still have a slim chance of unseating the Orioles from the top of the AL East standings and moving Baltimore to the top wild-card spot.

Aided by going 7-2 in a nine-game stretch against the Rockies, A’s and Royals, the Blue Jays have moved past Seattle and Texas into the second wild-card spot. Remember, if the Mariners and Blue Jays finish the season with identical records, Seattle holds the tiebreaker. The two teams split the season series at 3-3, but the second tiebreaker (see below) is based on intradivision records. The Mariners have a 24-12 record in the AL West while the Blue Jays have a 12-25 record in the AL East. Toronto also has 15 games against AL East foes to close out the season.

Playoff seeding (as of Sept. 11)

No. 1: Best league record (Orioles, Braves)

No. 2: Second-best division winner (Astros, Dodgers)

No. 3: Third-best division winner (Twins, Brewers)

No. 4: Best record among wild-card teams (Rays, Phillies)

No. 5: Second-best record among wild-card teams (Blue Jays, Cubs)

No. 6: Third-best record among wild-card teams (Mariners, D’Backs)

Tiebreaker rules

There will be no extra games to determine postseason qualifications. Instead, MLB instituted the following tiebreaker rules, which are listed in order of determination.

Head-to-head record

Intradivision record (records within their division)

Interdivision record (record against teams outside of their division)

Last half of intraleague games

Last half of intraleague games plus one (outcome of the last game of the first half of intraleague games); this one would be repeated until the tie is resolved.

