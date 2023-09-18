Despite an ugly 2-4 homestand, which was only slightly better than the brutal road trip before it, Mariners manager Scott Servais was still adamant that his team will be playing baseball in October even after a lackluster 6-1 loss on Sunday to the recovering Dodgers.

On Sept. 3, the Mariners had a one-game lead in the American League West. On Monday, as they open their final road trip of the regular season with a three-game series vs. the hapless A’s, they sit 2.5 games behind the AL West-leading Astros. Going 4-9 over that stretch somehow didn’t turf their postseason aspirations since the teams they are battling for the division title and wild-card spot — Astros (7-5), Rangers (6-7) and Blue Jays (8-5) — were only slightly better.

“So we are where we are,” Servais said after Sunday’s game. “We sit here and we’re in the same spot we were [Saturday night]. Fortunately for us, other people in our division have struggled here this week, too. So we have 13 games to go. I talked to our team last night after the game and I feel very strongly about it. We are going to play October baseball. It is not going to be easy to get there.”

The one thing that helps/hurts the Mariners is that their final 10 games of the season come against the Rangers and Astros.

Mariners’ odds to make the postseason

FanGraphs : 53%

: 53% Baseball Reference : 49.7%

: 49.7% Baseball Prospectus: 55.5%

55.5% CBS Sportsline : 56.7%

: 56.7% ESPN: 52.9%

Mariners’ odds to win the American League West

FanGraphs: 15%

15% Baseball Reference : 13.8%

: 13.8% Baseball Prospectus: 13.8%

13.8% CBS Sportsline: 13.5%

The chase for the AL West title

Houston Astros

Record : 84-66 (38-37 home /46-29 road)

: 84-66 (38-37 home /46-29 road) Games remaining: 12 (6 home/6 road)

12 (6 home/6 road) Record vs. Texas: 9-4

9-4 Record vs. Seattle: 2-8

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 18-20: vs. Orioles (93-56)

vs. Orioles (93-56) Sept. 22-24: vs. Royals (48-102)

vs. Royals (48-102) Sept. 25-27: at Mariners

at Mariners Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Diamondbacks (79-72)

Texas Rangers

Record : 82-67 (45-30 home/37-37 road)

: 82-67 (45-30 home/37-37 road) Games back: 1 .5

.5 Games remaining: 13 (6 home/7 road)

13 (6 home/7 road) Record vs. Houston : 4-9

: 4-9 Record vs. Seattle: 5-1

Remaining schedule:

Sept 18-20: vs. Red Sox (74-76)

vs. Red Sox (74-76) Sept. 22-24: vs. Mariners

vs. Mariners Sept. 25-27: at Angels (68-82)

at Angels (68-82) Sept. 28-Oct 1: at Mariners

Seattle Mariners

Record : 81-68 (41-33 home/40-35 road)

: 81-68 (41-33 home/40-35 road) Games back: 2.5

2.5 Games remaining: 13 (7 home/6 road)

13 (7 home/6 road) Record vs. Texas: 1-5

1-5 Record vs. Houston: 8-2

Remaining schedule:

Sept 18-20: at As (46-103)

at As (46-103) Sept. 22-24: at Rangers

at Rangers Sept. 25-27: vs. Astros

vs. Astros Sept. 28-Oct 1: vs. Rangers

AL West outlook

The Rangers swept the Blue Jays in a four-game series. vs. the Blue Jays and then were promptly swept in a three-game series vs. the Guardians. They lost Max Scherzer for the remainder of the regular season due to injury and are piecing their rotation together.

The Astros somehow lost back-to-back series to the two worst teams in baseball, dropping two of three at home to Oakland and then gave away a three-game road series at Kansas City.

The Mariners hold the tiebreaker over the Astros by virtue of winning the season series. They will have to do some work to win the season series with Rangers, which is still in doubt.

The AL wild-card race

Baltimore Orioles

Record : 93-56 (45-30 home/48-26 road)

: 93-56 (45-30 home/48-26 road) Games remaining: 13 (6 home/7 road)

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 18-20: at Astros

at Astros Sept. 21-24: at Guardians (72-78)

at Guardians (72-78) Sept. 26-27: vs. Nationals (66-84)

vs. Nationals (66-84) Sept. 28-Oct 1: vs. Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays

Record : 92-59 (50-25 home/42-34 road)

: 92-59 (50-25 home/42-34 road) Games remaining: 11 (6 home/5 road)

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 19-21: vs. Angels

vs. Angels Sept. 22-24: vs. Blue Jays

vs. Blue Jays Sept. 26-27: at Red Sox

at Red Sox Sept. 29-Oct 1: at Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays

Record : 83-67 (41-34 home /42-33 road)

: 83-67 (41-34 home /42-33 road) Games remaining: 12 (6 home/6 road)

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 19-21: at Yankees (76-74)

at Yankees (76-74) Sept. 22-24: at Rays

at Rays Sept. 26-28: vs. Yankees

vs. Yankees Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Rays

AL wild-card outlook

The Orioles and Rays each clinched postseason spots over the weekend, but they are both going to battle for the AL East title. The Orioles hold a two-game lead over the Rays after splitting a four-game series with Tampa over the weekend. Baltimore also won the season series and holds the tiebreaker.

The Rays get a reprieve, facing the Angels for a three-game series at home while the Orioles travel to Houston.

Playoff seeding (entering Sept. 18)

No. 1: Best league record (Orioles, Braves)

Best league record (Orioles, Braves) No. 2: Second-best division winner (Astros, Dodgers)

Second-best division winner (Astros, Dodgers) No. 3: Third-best division winner (Twins, Brewers)

Third-best division winner (Twins, Brewers) No. 4 : Best record among wild-card teams (Rays, Phillies)

: Best record among wild-card teams (Rays, Phillies) No. 5: Second-best record among wild-card teams (Blue Jays, D’Backs)

Second-best record among wild-card teams (Blue Jays, D’Backs) No. 6: Third-best record among wild-card teams (Rangers, Marlins)

Tiebreaker rules

There will be no extra games to determine postseason qualifications. Instead, MLB instituted the following tiebreaker rules, which are listed in order of determination.

Head-to-head record

Intradivision record (records within their division)

Interdivision record (record against teams outside of their division)

Last half of intraleague games

Last half of intraleague games plus one (outcome of the last game of the first half of intraleague games); this one would be repeated until the tie is resolved.

Playoff schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 3: AL/NL Wild Card Game 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4: AL/NL Wild Card Game 2

Thursday, Oct. 5: AL/NL Wild Card Game 3 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 7: ALDS/NLDS Game 1

Sunday, Oct. 8: ALDS Game 2

Monday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10: ALDS Game 3

Wednesday, Oct. 11: NLDS Game 3/ALDS Game 4 (if necessary)

Thursday, Oct. 12: NLDS Game 4 (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 13: ALDS Game 5 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 14: NLDS Game 5 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct 15: ALCS Game

Monday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 1/ALCS Game 2

Tuesday Oct. 17: NLCS Game 2