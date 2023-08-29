On June 30, the Mariners were drubbed 15-4 by the Rays in front of 37,063 fans at T-Mobile Park, many of whom booed the team’s effort that night and for the previous series where they lost two of three to the Nationals.

They dropped to 38-42 on the season and were in fourth place in the American League West, trailing the division-leading Rangers by 10 games. They were six games back of the third wild card spot with four teams ahead of them.

Rock bottom? Well, it felt like it could still get worse due to a lackluster offense that struck out a ridiculous run.

On that day, FanGraphs had the Mariners chances of making the postseason at 10.3% and winning the American League West at 2.6%

The next day, Saturday, July 1, the Mariners beat the Rays, 8-3, with J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez combining for six hits.

It was the start of what has been the best stretch of success and wins in Major League Baseball.

With their 3-2 victory over the Royals on Sunday, completing a series sweep and move alone atop the American League West for the first time since 2003. After getting booed at home, they have posted a 36-14 record.

Here are their odds to make the postseason for the second straight season.

Mariners’ odds to make the postseason

FanGraphs: 86.4%

Baseball Reference: 90.6%

Baseball Prospectus: 80.7%

CBS Sportsline: 88.5%

ESPN: 85.7%

Mariners’ odds to win the American League West

FanGraphs: 40.2%

Baseball Reference: 40.8%

Baseball Prospectus: 29.4%

Sportsline: 36.9%

Seattle Mariners

Record: 75-56 (38-28 home/37-28 road)

Games remaining : 31 (15 home/16 road)

: 31 (15 home/16 road) Record vs. Texas: 1-5

1-5 Record vs. Houston : 8-2

: 8-2 Record vs. AL West: 23-11

23-11 Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 20 (3 at Reds, 4 at Rays, 3 vs. Dodgers, 3 at Rangers, 3 vs. Astros, 4 vs. Rangers)

20 (3 at Reds, 4 at Rays, 3 vs. Dodgers, 3 at Rangers, 3 vs. Astros, 4 vs. Rangers) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 11 (2 vs. A’s, 3 at Mets, 3 at A’s, 3 vs. Angels)

Texas Rangers

Record : 74-57 (42-24 home/32-33 road)

Games remaining : 31 (15 home/16 road)

: 31 (15 home/16 road) Record vs. Houston : 4-6

: 4-6 Record vs. Seattle : 5-1

: 5-1 Record vs. AL Wes t: 21-23

t: 21-23 Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 20 (3 vs. Twins, 3 vs. Astros, 4 at Blue Jays, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 vs. Mariners, 4 at Mariners)

20 (3 vs. Twins, 3 vs. Astros, 4 at Blue Jays, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 vs. Mariners, 4 at Mariners) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 11 (2 at Mets, 3 vs. A’s, 3 at Guardians, 3 at Angels)

Houston Astros

Record: 75-58 (35-31 home /40-27 road)

(35-31 home /40-27 road) Games remaining : 29 (15 home/14 road)

: 29 (15 home/14 road) Record vs. Texas: 6-4

6-4 Record vs. Seattle: 2-8

2-8 Record vs. AL West : 26-17

: 26-17 Remaining games vs. teams above .500 : 15 (2 at Red Sox, 3 at Rangers, 3 vs. Orioles, 3 at Mariners, 3 at D’backs)

: 15 (2 at Red Sox, 3 at Rangers, 3 vs. Orioles, 3 at Mariners, 3 at D’backs) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 18 (3 vs. Yankees, 3 vs. Padres, 3 vs. A’s, 3 at Royals, 3 vs. Royals)

AL West outlook: Of the Mariners’ final 26 games, 20 will be against teams with the winning records. The Astros have the easiest schedule the rest of the way.

The Mariners’ final 10 games of the season will feature a three-game series in Texas followed by a final homestand with a three-game series vs. the Astros and four-game series vs. the Rangers. Can you imagine what those games will be like if the three teams stay within a couple of games of each other for the division title?

The Mariners hold the tiebreaker over the Astros by virtue of winning the season series. They will have to do some work to win the season series with Rangers, which is still in doubt.

Here’s a look at the American League wild card race:

Baltimore Orioles

Record : 82-49 (41-25 home/41-24 road)

Record vs. AL East : 26-15

Games remaining : 31 (15 home/16 road)

: 31 (15 home/16 road) Remaining games vs. teams above .500 : 17 (3 at D-backs, 3 at Red Sox, 4 vs. Rays, 3 at Astros, 4 vs. Red Sox)

: 17 (3 at D-backs, 3 at Red Sox, 4 vs. Rays, 3 at Astros, 4 vs. Red Sox) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 18 (2 vs. White Sox, 3 at Angels, 3 vs. Cardinals, 4 at Guardians, 2 vs. Nationals)

Tampa Bay Rays

Record : 80-52 (45-23 home/35-29 road)

Record vs. AL East : 22-15

Games remaining : 30 (13 home/17 road)

: 30 (13 home/17 road) Remaining games vs. teams over .500 : 24 (2 at Marlins, 3 vs. Red Sox, 4 vs. Mariners, 3 at Twins, 4 at Orioles, 3 vs. Blue Jays, 2 at Red Sox, 3 at Blue Jays)

: 24 (2 at Marlins, 3 vs. Red Sox, 4 vs. Mariners, 3 at Twins, 4 at Orioles, 3 vs. Blue Jays, 2 at Red Sox, 3 at Blue Jays) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 6 (3 at Guardians, 3 vs. Angels)

Toronto Blue Jays

Record : 72-60 (34-29 home /38-31 road)

Record vs. AL East : 12-15

Games remaining : 30 (18 home/12 road)

: 30 (18 home/12 road) Remaining games vs. teams above .500 : 13 (4 vs. Rangers, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 at Rays, 3 vs. Rays)

: 13 (4 vs. Rangers, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 at Rays, 3 vs. Rays) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 18 (2 vs. Nationals, 3 at Rockies, 3 at A’s, 3 vs. Royals, 3 at Yankees, 3 vs. Yankees)

Boston Red Sox

Record : 69-63 (36-31 home/33-32 road)

Record vs. AL East : 19-14

Games remaining : 30 (14 home/16 road)

: 30 (14 home/16 road) Remaining games vs. teams above .500 : 20 (2 vs. Astros, 3 at Rays, 3 vs. Orioles, 3 at Blue Jays, 3 at Rangers, 2 vs. Rays, 4 at Orioles)

: 20 (2 vs. Astros, 3 at Rays, 3 vs. Orioles, 3 at Blue Jays, 3 at Rangers, 2 vs. Rays, 4 at Orioles) Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 10 (3 at Royals, 4 vs. Yankees, 3 vs. White Sox).

AL wild card outlook: Coming into Tuesday, the Orioles have a 2.5 game lead over the Rays in the AL East. The Rays have a 5.5 game lead over the Rangers and Astros for the top wild card spot, which guarantees a series at home vs. the second wild card qualifier. The third wild card team will travel to Minneapolis to face the Twins, who have the worst record of the division winners, for the wild card series.

Tiebreaker rules

There will be no extra games to determine postseason qualifications. Instead, MLB instituted the following tiebreaker rules, which are listed in order of determination.

Head-to-head record Intradivision record (records within their division) Interdivision record (record against teams outside of their division) Last half of intraleague games Last half of intraleague games plus one (outcome of the last game of the first half of intraleague games); this one would be repeated until the tie is resolved.

Playoff seeding (as of Aug. 29)

No. 1 seed: Best league record (Orioles, Braves)

No. 2: Second-best division winner (Mariners, Dodgers)

No. 3: Third-best division winner (Twins, Brewers)

No. 4: Best record among wild-card teams (Rays, Phillies)

No. 5: Second-best record among wild-card teams (Astros, Cubs)

No. 6: Third-best record among wild-card teams (Rangers, D’backs)

Playoff schedule