You didn’t have to be at the ballpark to appreciate what Mariners star Julio Rodriguez did in the first round of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday evening.

Watching him blast a record 41 homers on TV was pretty cool, too.

“What a show, what a show,” said broadcaster Karl Ravech, who teamed with analyst Eduardo Perez on the telecast. “… Last year, he stole the show, this year he owns it.”

At least for a round, he did.

That Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knocked out Rodriguez in the semifinals, spoiling a storybook ending? Well, you can’t blame ESPN for that.

If the ending — Guerrero Jr. edging Randy Arozarena in the final — wasn’t what local fans might have wanted, the broadcast started on a cool note. Seattle rapper Macklemore paid homage to Ken Griffey Jr., saying he had a “swing that is still prettier than the Mona Lisa,” and proclaimed that the Mariners legend is still the Home Run King.

Local residents also had to be proud when Federal Way’s Iam Tongi, recent winner of “American Idol,” performed the national anthem.

Then came the show that everyone was looking forward to, and it provided great TV from the start, even if you aren’t into launch angles and exit velocity (for those into that thing, there was an alternate Statcast broadcast on ESPN2).

The competition didn’t start with a bang. Arozarena, the first contestant, did not hit his first homer until his sixth swing.

“The first one is always the hardest,” Perez said.

He was right. Arozarena finished with 24 in the first round and the homers continued at a frenzied pace.

Ravech surely made Eastside fans happy when he said, “Incoming, Bellevue,” after a home run by Adolis Garcia, who lost to good friend Arozarena in the first round.

Ravech brought out “Blast off Bellingham,” after a home run from Adley Rutschman, the Oregon native who grew up a Mariner fan. He thrilled the crowd — and Ravech and Perez — when he switched from hitting left-handed to right-handed for his bonus 30 seconds and hit eight homers in that span to finish with 27.

It was Rutschman’s misfortune that he faced off against White Sox star Luis Robert, who made it look effortless hitting homer after homer, surpassing Rutschman with about 50 seconds of bonus time to spare.

Ravech said the balls were taking off like airplanes during Roberts’ round. Wonder if he thought about adding “at Boeing Field” to keep with the local angle.

On one of Rodriguez’s homers in his epic first round, Ravech said, “Get ready Kirkland.” And in Rodriguez’s second round, it was “Foul to Sammamish,” on a ball that hooked foul.

That Rodriguez exited early didn’t diminish watching him hit 41 homers in the first round. That, and the event itself, was worth watching. At least that’s the view from this couch.