Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais discussing his team's 7-1 loss to the Astros.

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

ASTROS 7 (12-7) vs. MARINERS 1 (9-7)

Wednesday, April 18, 2018  ·  Safeco Field 

LINESCORE 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9 R H E LOB
Houston Astros 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 7 12 1 6
Seattle Mariners 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1 4
First Pitch: 7:10   Time of Game: 2:45 Temp: 54 F, W/SW 2mph Attendance: 14,643

 WP: Gerrit Cole (3-0, 0.96) LP: Mike Leake (2-1, 4.50) Save: None

 

Manager Scott Servais

Video courtesy of the Seattle Mariners

 

From the opposing clubhouse: Astros manager A.J. Hinch 

On the 7th inning and general offense improvement: “Yeah we did. We barreled up some balls tonight, and as the game went on our at-bats got better and better which is encouraging. We have an explosive offense. I don’t think we can allow a little bit of a rough patch to get in the way of what the reality is. We’re a really good offensive club and we get pitches to hit. We capitalized on a mistake or two and ran the bases extraordinarily well. We’re a good offense, and don’t forget that.”

On Gerrit Cole not having his best stuff but still battling through 7 innings: “No question. He had to battle through his whole outing. He wasn’t perfect in his execution, or even in his stuff, and I think it shows that he can take his good stuff, it wasn’t bad stuff by any means. He can take his good stuff and navigate around a lineup. You know, pitched to some counts, he had a couple easy inning-type workloads. Seven innings, had to wait a long time between the 6th and the 7th inning, came back strong, so it was an excellent outing.”

 

MARINERS NOTES:

Seattle baserunners combined to record a season-high 3 stolen bases (Gordon: 1, Gamel: 1, Haniger, 1)… the Mariners recorded 3 steals in 5 different games during the 2017 season (last 9/15/17 vs TEX).

Mike Leake recorded 7 strikeouts, tying his career-high with the Mariners (also 9/1/17 vs OAK).

  • Tossed 6.0 innings and allowed only 1 run before surrendering 4 runs without recording an out in the 7th inning.

Robinson Cano (1×4, RBI) hasreached base safely in 15-of-16 games, including 13 games with a base hit.

  • Entered today’s game ranked 3rd in the AL with a .484 OBP, trailing only Mookie Betts (.493) and Joe Mauer (.531).

Dee Gordon (2×4, R, SBwent 2×3 against Houston starter Gerrit Cole and is now batting .421 (8×19) against Cole all-time.

  •  Recorded his AL-best 8th stolen base of the season.

Ben Gamel (0x2, BB, SB)made his season debut after missing the first 15 games with an oblique injury…was activated from the 10-day DL prior to today’s game.

  • Picked up his 1st stolen base of the year after reaching via walk in the 2nd inning.

Daniel Vogelbach (0x2, BB)has reached base safely via hit or walk in 4 consecutive games and is batting .250 (3×12) with 2 HR and 3 RBI during that span.

David Freitas (1×2)has reached base safely via hit or walk in each of his 8 starts.

 

ASTROS NOTES:

The Astros scored 6 runs in the 7thinning, their most in any inning this season.

Houston recorded 10+ hits for the 6thtime this season… 6 of its 12 hits came in the 7th inning, tied for its most hits in one inning this season (also: 4/11 vs MIN, 5th inning).

Houston starters have pitched 7+ innings and allowed 2-or-fewer earned runs in 4 consecutive starts and 5 of their last 6 starts…the Houston rotation has recorded a MLB-best 8 such starts this season.

Gerrit Cole has pitched at least 7 innings and allowed 2-or-fewer earned runs in each 4 of his starts this season.

  • Recorded 5 strikeouts tonight, falling 3 strikeouts short of the Major League record for most strikeouts in a player’s first 4 games with a team (most: 44, done 2x, Pedro Martinez with BOS in 1998 & Randy Johnson with ARI in 1999)… Cole’s 41 strikeouts this season are T4th most all-time in a player’s first 4 games with a team (also: Stephen Strasburg, 41 with WSH in 2010).
  • Tossed 7.0 innings tonight while allowing 1 run (unearned) on 5 hits with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Brian McCann (2×4, R, 2 2B, RBI)had reached base safely in 5 consecutive plate appearances prior to his groundout in the top of the 5th inning.

  •  Recorded multiple doubles for the 27th time in his career (last: 4/28/15 vs. TBR).

Josh Reddick(0x4, R, BB) picked up his 2nd outfield assist of the season, throwing out Ben Gamel at the plate in the bottom of the 2nd inning to retain Houston’s 1-0 lead.

George Springer (2×4, R, 2B, RBI, HBP)reached base safely 3+ times in a game for the 2nd time this season… both games have come during the current series vs. SEA.

Carlos Correa (2×5, 2B, RBI)has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games…tonight marks his 7th multi-hit game of the season.

