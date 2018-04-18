Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais discussing his team's 7-1 loss to the Astros.

ASTROS 7 (12-7) vs. MARINERS 1 (9-7)

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 · Safeco Field

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB Houston Astros 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 7 12 1 6 Seattle Mariners 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1 4 First Pitch: 7:10 Time of Game: 2:45 Temp: 54 F, W/SW 2mph Attendance: 14,643

WP: Gerrit Cole (3-0, 0.96) LP: Mike Leake (2-1, 4.50) Save: None

Manager Scott Servais

Video courtesy of the Seattle Mariners

From the opposing clubhouse: Astros manager A.J. Hinch

On the 7th inning and general offense improvement: “Yeah we did. We barreled up some balls tonight, and as the game went on our at-bats got better and better which is encouraging. We have an explosive offense. I don’t think we can allow a little bit of a rough patch to get in the way of what the reality is. We’re a really good offensive club and we get pitches to hit. We capitalized on a mistake or two and ran the bases extraordinarily well. We’re a good offense, and don’t forget that.”

On Gerrit Cole not having his best stuff but still battling through 7 innings: “No question. He had to battle through his whole outing. He wasn’t perfect in his execution, or even in his stuff, and I think it shows that he can take his good stuff, it wasn’t bad stuff by any means. He can take his good stuff and navigate around a lineup. You know, pitched to some counts, he had a couple easy inning-type workloads. Seven innings, had to wait a long time between the 6th and the 7th inning, came back strong, so it was an excellent outing.”

MARINERS NOTES:

Seattle baserunners combined to record a season-high 3 stolen bases (Gordon: 1, Gamel: 1, Haniger, 1)… the Mariners recorded 3 steals in 5 different games during the 2017 season (last 9/15/17 vs TEX).

Mike Leake recorded 7 strikeouts, tying his career-high with the Mariners (also 9/1/17 vs OAK).

Tossed 6.0 innings and allowed only 1 run before surrendering 4 runs without recording an out in the 7th inning.

Robinson Cano (1×4, RBI) hasreached base safely in 15-of-16 games, including 13 games with a base hit.

Entered today’s game ranked 3rd in the AL with a .484 OBP, trailing only Mookie Betts (.493) and Joe Mauer (.531).

Dee Gordon (2×4, R, SB) went 2×3 against Houston starter Gerrit Cole and is now batting .421 (8×19) against Cole all-time.

Recorded his AL-best 8th stolen base of the season.

Ben Gamel (0x2, BB, SB)made his season debut after missing the first 15 games with an oblique injury…was activated from the 10-day DL prior to today’s game.

Picked up his 1st stolen base of the year after reaching via walk in the 2nd inning.

Daniel Vogelbach (0x2, BB)has reached base safely via hit or walk in 4 consecutive games and is batting .250 (3×12) with 2 HR and 3 RBI during that span.

David Freitas (1×2)has reached base safely via hit or walk in each of his 8 starts.

ASTROS NOTES:

The Astros scored 6 runs in the 7thinning, their most in any inning this season.

Houston recorded 10+ hits for the 6thtime this season… 6 of its 12 hits came in the 7th inning, tied for its most hits in one inning this season (also: 4/11 vs MIN, 5th inning).

Houston starters have pitched 7+ innings and allowed 2-or-fewer earned runs in 4 consecutive starts and 5 of their last 6 starts…the Houston rotation has recorded a MLB-best 8 such starts this season.

Gerrit Cole has pitched at least 7 innings and allowed 2-or-fewer earned runs in each 4 of his starts this season.

Recorded 5 strikeouts tonight, falling 3 strikeouts short of the Major League record for most strikeouts in a player’s first 4 games with a team (most: 44, done 2x, Pedro Martinez with BOS in 1998 & Randy Johnson with ARI in 1999)… Cole’s 41 strikeouts this season are T4th most all-time in a player’s first 4 games with a team (also: Stephen Strasburg, 41 with WSH in 2010).

Tossed 7.0 innings tonight while allowing 1 run (unearned) on 5 hits with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Brian McCann (2×4, R, 2 2B, RBI)had reached base safely in 5 consecutive plate appearances prior to his groundout in the top of the 5th inning.

Recorded multiple doubles for the 27th time in his career (last: 4/28/15 vs. TBR).

Josh Reddick(0x4, R, BB) picked up his 2nd outfield assist of the season, throwing out Ben Gamel at the plate in the bottom of the 2nd inning to retain Houston’s 1-0 lead.

George Springer (2×4, R, 2B, RBI, HBP)reached base safely 3+ times in a game for the 2nd time this season… both games have come during the current series vs. SEA.

Carlos Correa (2×5, 2B, RBI)has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games…tonight marks his 7th multi-hit game of the season.

Highlights

Boxscore

04.18.18 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd