OAKLAND — Robinson Cano met with the media before Tuesday’s game at The Oakland Coliseum. It was his first game back from an 80-game suspension for violating the MLB/MLBPA Joint Drug Testing agreement. Manager Scott Servais put him in the starting lineup at first base and batting second. It will the be the first time Cano ever played first base as a professional. The Mariners’ position players were also in attendance at the press conference, sitting in the back of the room as a show of support.

Cano discussed playing first base and other positions, his time away and his goals for his return.