Paxton talks about his injured left forearm while Hernandez discusses his first relief appearance in the big leagues.
OAKLAND — The Mariners lost their second straight game in the series in Oakland and they also lost lefty James Paxton for at least one start if not more after he was hit on the forearm by a line drive, forcing him out of the game in the first inning.
Manager Scott Servais talked about the injury and what they’ll do going forward, saying that Paxton will definitely miss his next start. Paxton’s replacement, Felix Hernandez, who pitched well in his first MLB relief appearance will move back into the rotation.
Scott Servais
James Paxton
Felix Hernandez
