For Zunino, it was the first no-hitter he's ever caught.

TORONTO — Mike Zunino has been catch James Paxton since the two players were in Class AA about seven years ago. It was a special moment for Zunino to catch Paxton’s no-hitter.

Manager Scott Servais caught the no-hitter of the late Darryl Kile, while playing for the Astros on Sept. 8, 1993. So he understand how special Tuesday night was for all involved. Here’s videos of their reaction postgame.

Zunino ( twice )

Servais