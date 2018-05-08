Seager talks about his spectacular diving play that helped save the no-hitter

Share story

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

TORONTO — Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager made the final play of James Paxton’s no-hitter on Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over the Blue Jays. Seager gloved the hard one-hopper of the bat of Josh Donaldson and threw to first for the final out.

But it was a diving play on Kevin Pillar’s hard groundball down the third baseline in the seventh inning that saved the no-hitter. Here’s video of Seager discussing that play and more:

Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday.