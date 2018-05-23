Postgame video of Marco Gonzales and manager Scott Servais discussing the Mariners' 1-0 win over the A's.

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

OAKLAND — Marco Gonzales delivered one of the best outings of his career in the Mariners’ 1-0 win over the A’s. Gonzales pitched a career-high seven innings — all of theme scoreless — while allowing two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Here’s what he had to say about his outing.

 

Manager Scott Servais was quite pleased with his pitching, but admitted the offense needs to get going.

