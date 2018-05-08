Paxton talks about the fans in Toronto showing their appreciation for his feat and the plays his teammates made to help him achieve the special moment.

Share story

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

TORONTO — Born and raised in Ladner, British Columbia, it’s always special for James Paxton to pitch in his native country of Canada. On Tuesday night, he became the second Canadian-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Major League Baseball  and he did it in Toronto.

Here’s his postgame press conference from the Rogers Centre.

Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday.