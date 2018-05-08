Paxton talks about the fans in Toronto showing their appreciation for his feat and the plays his teammates made to help him achieve the special moment.
TORONTO — Born and raised in Ladner, British Columbia, it’s always special for James Paxton to pitch in his native country of Canada. On Tuesday night, he became the second Canadian-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Major League Baseball and he did it in Toronto.
Here’s his postgame press conference from the Rogers Centre.
