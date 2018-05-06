Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais, first baseman Ryon Healy and catcher Mike Zunino discussing the Mariners 9-8 win on Saturday night.

SEATTLE MARINERS 9 (19-13) vs. LOS ANGELES ANGELS 8 (20-13)

Saturday, May 5, 2018 · Safeco Field

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E LOB Los Angeles Angels 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 1 1 8 17 1 10 Seattle Mariners 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 0 1 2 9 15 2 11 First Pitch: 6:10 Time of Game: 4:29 Temp: 65 F, SW @ 2 mph Attendance: 36,977

WP: Eric Goedell (1-0, 3.38) LP: Jim Johnson (2-1, 3.79) Save: None

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Jefry Marte 2 Marco Gonzales 6 2 1 2-0 373 ft, LF Mike Zunino 4 Justin Anderson 8 1 1 2-1 375 ft, LF Justin Upton 6 Edwin Diaz 9 1 2 2-2 404 ft, CF

On what went wrong with the relievers: “Just trying to make pitches. Give those guys credit. Those guys kept battling back, and we kept battling back and getting the lead. We just couldn’t make that big pitch when we needed it to try to hold the lead and keep going. Yeah, our bullpen went out there, and at the end just had some trouble putting some guys away, and those guys didn’t miss many mistakes.”

On Justin Anderson’s struggles in particular: “It’s the life of a reliever. You’re going to make pitches, sometimes guys are going to hit them. Didn’t quite get a slider where he wanted to to Zunino, and he just got enough to get it out. Didn’t quite get a fastball where he wanted to with Healy who hit it by Ian for a base hit, so we’ll see how he bounces back, but it’s not always what you don’t do. It’s sometimes the other team, they square some balls up.”

MARINERS NOTES:

The Mariners recorded their first walk-off win of the season, are 1-0 in extra innings.

Entering tonight’s game, the Mariners were 1-12 when trailing after 7 innings… they are now 2-12.

Ryon Healy (3×6, R, 2B, 2 RBI) drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning, marks his 3rd career walk-off hit, 2 others were both home runs.

Has hit safely in 7 of his 9 games since returning from the DL… batting .333 (12×36) with 8 runs, 2 doubles, 4 home runs, and 9 RBI during that span.

Mike Zunino (2×5, R, HR, 2 RBI) hit a go-ahead 2-run home run in the bottom of the 8th inning… the Mariners are 9-3 in games with Zunino starting at catcher this season, are 10-10 without him starting behind the plate.

Recorded his 3 rd multi-hit game of the season.

multi-hit game of the season. Caught Andrelton Simmons stealing in the 10th inning.

Robinson Canó (1×5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) recorded his 1200th and 1201st RBI with a 2-run double in the 6th inning… he becomes the third 2nd baseman in Major League history to record at least 1,100 runs, 2,000 hits, 500 doubles, 300 home runs, and 1,200 RBI, joining Rogers Hornsby and Jeff Kent.

The 2-run double snapped a stretch of 20 scoreless innings for the Mariners.

Is batting .428 (9×21) with 4 doubles, and 6 RBI in his career vs Angels starter Tyler Skaggs.

Recorded his 5th multi-RBI game this season.

Jean Segura (3×6, R, RBI) has reached base safely in 20 of 22 career games against the Angels, batting .369 (34×92) with 18 runs, 5 doubles, 3 home runs, and 10 RBI.

Recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the season… came into the game ranked T11th in the AL with 11 multi-hit games.

Guillermo Heredia (1×3, R, BB) has hit safely in 6 of his 9 starts this season.

Is 4×6 with 2 doubles, 1 home run and 2 RBI against Angels starter Tyler Skaggs.

Picked up his first stolen base of the season in the 5th inning.

Mitch Haniger (1×5, R, 2B, BB) recorded his 18th extra-base hit of the year with a double in the 6th inning… his 18 XBH ranks T6th in the AL (also: Manny Machado).

Andrew Romine (1×4, 2B, SFB) picked up his first hit as a Mariner with a double in the 8th inning.

Marco Gonzales tossed 6 innings and allowed 4 runs on 9 hits with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts.

ANGELS NOTES:

The Angels are now 1-3 in extra innings games this season.

The Angels have recorded 3+ doubles in 5 consecutive games, streak is tied for the longest in the Majors this season (also: Oakland, 4/16 – 4/21).

Andrelton Simmons (4×6, R, RBI) extended his hitting streak to 10 games, batting .486 (18×37) with 8 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, and 13 RBI during that span.

Drove in Mike Trout with an infield single to give the Angels a 8-7 lead in the 11 th inning.

inning. Recorded his team-leading 12th multi-hit game.

Justin Upton (1×5, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) hit a game-tying 2-run home run with 2 outs in the top of the 9th inning.

Jefry Marte (3×5, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) hit a 3-run home run in the 6th inning to give the Angels a 4-0 lead.

Recorded 2+ extra-base hits for the 2 nd time this season, 11 th time of his career.

time this season, 11 time of his career. Tallied his 6 th career game of 3+ hits (last: 4/10/18 vs TEX).

career game of 3+ hits (last: 4/10/18 vs TEX). Recorded 3+ RBI for the 6th time in his career (last: 4/30/17 vs TEX).

Albert Pujols (1×4, R, RBI, BB, SF) has recorded at least 1 RBI in each of his last 4 games… has 6 total RBI during that span.

Has reached base safely 2+ times in 4 consecutive games.

Mike Trout (3×5, 2 R, 2 2B, BB) is batting .500 (9×18) in the month of May with 3 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 3 RBI, and 7 walks.

Has recorded 3+ hits in back to back games, now has 5 games with 3+ hits this season.

Tyler Skaggs tossed 5.1 innings and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts.

Struck out the side in the 2 nd inning.

inning. Has pitched 5+ innings and allowed 2 or fewer runs in 5 of his 7 starts this season.

