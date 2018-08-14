Servais said there is nothing set in stone when it comes to what position Cano will play and when.

OAKLAND — Mariners manager Scott Servais met with the media before Tuesday’s game vs. the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum. Servais discussed the return for Robinson Cano from an 80-game suspension and how he plans to use Cano going forward for the remainder of the season.

Servais also talked about Felix Hernandez’s role in the bullpen, the Mariners upcoming rotation and Edwin Diaz.