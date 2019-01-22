At long last, Edgar Martinez is bound for Cooperstown. It took 10 years on the ballot, but it was all worth it when his phone rang Tuesday and Jack O’Connell, the longtime secretary of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, was on the other end.
In his final year of eligibility, Martinez received 363 votes — 85.4 percent of the 425 ballots cast by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, easily eclipsing the 75 percent needed for induction.
Martinez joined Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay and Orioles and Yankees pitcher Mike Mussina as the players chosen from the 2019 ballot of 35 eligible players. Rivera received 100 percent of the vote, a first for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Halladay, who died in an airplane crash in November 2017, received the same mark as Martinez at 85.4 percent, and Mussina received 76.7 percent.
The Seattle Times’ Larry Stone was in the room when Martinez got the call from O’Connell.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Tosh Lupoi's departure from Alabama could be Pac-12's biggest recruiting coup of the year
- Could Russell Wilson and the Seahawks consider the uncommon contract path of Tom Brady? | Matt Calkins
- Mariners acquire Reds infield prospect Shed Long as part of three-team trade with Yankees
- The moment has arrived: Edgar Martinez awaits Hall of Fame call — and it’s looking good
- It's Washington: Top-5 recruit Isaiah Stewart picks Huskies over Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.