With his spot in the rotation resting on his performance on Thursday night, what did Felix Hernandez and his manager Scott Servais think of his outing?

Share story

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Felix Hernandez

 

Scott Servais 

Video courtesy of the Mariners
Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday.