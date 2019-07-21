Ten years in the making, Edgar Martinez was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York. Throughout his 12-minute speech, he thanked his friends, competitors, family and Mariners fans, among others.

“Mariners fans,” he said. “I am so fortunate to have two homes: Puerto Rico and Seattle. Seattle fans, thank you for always being there for me.

“Since 1987, you gave me your unconditional support, and it was even more prevalent over the last 10 years. The support you gave me over social media really helped me to get here today. Thank you Mariners fans, you are the best fans I could ever hope for. I’m so glad I stayed with you until the end of my career.

“I love you, Seattle fans. Thank you.”

