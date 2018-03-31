In his second game back as a Mariner, Ichiro showed he's still got it, robbing Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez of a third-inning dinger.

Ichiro’s still got it. Plenty has changed since the last time he was in a Mariners uniform, but one thing at least has apparently remained constant — his dogged defense of the Safeco Field fence.

At 44, he’s not climbing the right-field wall like Spiderman anymore, but this catch is nonetheless impressive. Batting in the third inning of Saturday’s game, Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez slugged a long, looping fly ball that appeared to be on its way to just clear the left-field wall. But Ichiro ranged back to the warning track, leapt and tumbled back on to the dirt, ball safely secured.

Just like old times.

[ Live updates from Mariners-Indians » ]