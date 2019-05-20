ARLINGTON, Texas — Tommy Milone joined the rest of the Mariners pitchers for Monday’s pregame throwing session at Globe Life Park in preparation to start on Tuesday versus the Rangers.

Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed that the veteran lefty will make the scheduled start for Felix Hernandez, who is on the injured list and back in Seattle rehabbing a lat strain.

“When we brought Tommy into the organization over the winter, we saw him as a stabilizer as a possible rotation guy, and if he’s in the bullpen he can pitch multiple innings,” Servais said. “He’s thrown the ball pretty well. We’ll give him the ball tomorrow and see what we get.”

Milone, 32, has made eight starts and one relief appearance for Class AAA this season, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.83 ERA. He’ struck out 43 batters and walked 12 in 49 1/2 innings pitched.

“Everything has been good,” he said. “The biggest thing is just trying to be consistent, throw strikes and obviously get guys out. I feel good. Now I just have to bring it up here.”

With the Class AAA level switching to the same baseball as used in Major League Baseball, there has been a massive uptick in offense and homers in the first six weeks of the season. Milone has been one of a handful of pitchers to successfully combat the surge.

Advertising

“At times it’s tough and you have your ballparks that play a little smaller than others and the ball flies a little more,” he said. “For me personally, it was about being unpredictable. I think that’s helped a lot — just not get into too many patterns. I think that’s part of the reason why I’m a little more successful this season.”

Milone is not officially on the Mariners’ active roster. Seattle will make that roster move sometime Tuesday morning, selecting his minor league contract and adding him to the 40-man and active roster. Seattle has an open spot on the 40-man roster, but they’ll have to remove a reliever from the active roster to make room. Officially, Milone is on the “taxi squad,” which is a designation reserved for players traveling to teams with a possible roster move being made. He is allowed to work out with the team in early work but is not allowed to be in uniform during the game.

Milone signed a minor league contract with the Mariners this offseason, knowing he’d have a chance at making the MLB roster at some point.

“After talking to Jerry (Dipoto) and a couple of other guys, I think they made it clear that there was going to be opportunities, obviously not out of spring training, but middle of the year,” Milone said. “There’s been a lot of guys that have come and gone. I’ve been telling myself just to stay the course and continue to battle and if things go right, I’ll be up here eventually.”