Julio Rodriguez is good at baseball.
Mariners fans have known this. Now, he gets the chance to shine on the national stage during All-Star Week.
First up, he competes in the Home Run Derby at 5 p.m. PT in LA. And he’s already had plenty of practice in games. He also hit 37 dingers in a practice session. Not bad considering it was his first time simulating the derby.
Tuesday, he’ll play in the All-Star Game along with teammate Ty France.
Follow along here for updates from the Home Run Derby.
