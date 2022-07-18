Julio Rodriguez is good at baseball.

Mariners fans have known this. Now, he gets the chance to shine on the national stage during All-Star Week.

First up, he competes in the Home Run Derby at 5 p.m. PT in LA. And he’s already had plenty of practice in games. He also hit 37 dingers in a practice session. Not bad considering it was his first time simulating the derby.

Julio’s ready to put on a show 🚀



Watch @JRODshow44 in the #HRDerby tonight at 5 p.m. on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wWvXNeYOvZ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 18, 2022

Tuesday, he’ll play in the All-Star Game along with teammate Ty France.

Follow along here for updates from the Home Run Derby.

