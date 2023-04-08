CLEVELAND — The swirling winds whipping through Progressive Field played havoc on Kolten Wong’s high pop-up to the left side of the field, turning infielders Jose Ramirez and Amed Rosario in all directions and making it impossible to catch the ball, which landed just foul.

With one out and the bases loaded, it seemed like a major break for a player that could desperately use one early in the season.

Wong was unable to capitalize on the lost out. With a 2-2 count, Cal Quantrill fired a sinker well above the strike zone that Wong swung through for the second out of the inning. Disgusted with himself, Wong stalked back to the dugout, shaking his head in frustration. It was an atypical outburst of emotion. But it’s an understandable reaction.

It was his 20th consecutive plate appearance without a hit, moving him past a “slow start” into season-starting slump.

Wong came into the game with just one hit this season — an RBI single to right field in his first plate appearance of the second game of the season. He finished 0 for 4. His season slashline — .043 batting average/.214 on-base percentage/.257 slugging percentage — is glaring in the Mariners lineup.

Asked about Wong’s struggles on the previous homestand, manager Scott Servais said Wong was making the proper swing decisions but not getting any results.

Asked after Saturday’s game, Servais was empathetic.

“He’s a good player,” Servais said. “He’s got a track record of being a very productive player at the major league level, so he’s a little frustrated. He wants results just like everybody else coming into a new team. You want to feel like you’re a part of it. And the only way to feel part of it is if you’re contributing on the field.

But is it more than that?

In the small sample size of his six games, Wong has put 17 balls in play. Of those 17, only three have registered exit velocities more than 95 mph, including his ground out to second in the eighth inning that had a 102 mph exit velocity.

Wong has never been considered a hitter that produces line drives and deep fly balls with high exit velocities, but coming into Saturday his average exit velocity on balls in play is 82.3 mph, which is in the bottom 4% of all MLB hitters this season and down from his 87 mph average exit velocity in 2022.

Wong’s “expected batting average,” which is based on comparable balls hit with similar exit velocity and launch angle, was at .152 before Saturday’s game.

His hard-hit rate, which takes into account the number of balls hit with exit velocities above 95 mph, is 18%. The past two seasons he’s been 35.4% and 34.8%. Of the classifications, only two were considered line drives with 10 considered either a pop up or a fly-ball.

Wong has gotten off to slow starts in the past. Last season, he had a .211/.260/.310 slashline in 21 games in March and April. In 2018, he had a .194/.304/.284 slash line with his first 25 games.

He also had a .313/.411/.521 slash line in 15 games in April in 2021.

Servais hasn’t lost faith in him.

“Better days are ahead,” he said. “Kolten’s a good player, and he’s going to be a key player for us as the season goes on. We’ve just got to get him going. And right now, it’s been a struggle. He put a good swing on the ball right at the second baseman in his last time up. He just needs a couple to fall in and then go from there.”

On the farm

The Everett AquaSox opened up their 2023 campaign with a dramatic 4-3 victory in the bottom of the 11th inning. Walking Cabrera had a walkoff single (not a walk) to play the hero for the AquaSox.

Harry Ford, the Mariners top prospect, had three hits in the game, drove in two runs and threw out a runner trying to steal second.

Walking Cabrera walks it off for the Sox in the 11th pic.twitter.com/O9wS8mWxJY — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) April 8, 2023

The Tacoma Rainiers have scored 64 runs in their first seven games. The average of a whopping 9.14 runs per game is the highest in all of Triple-A baseball. How have they done it? Per the Rainiers daily game notes, Tacoma hitters have drawn 57 walks and hit 13 homers. The trio of Mike Ford, Brian O’Keefe and Zach DeLoach have combined to tally 33 hits, including seven doubles, eight homers and 32 RBI with Ford and O’Keefe only playing in six of Tacoma’s first seven games.

Perhaps the most absurd statline belongs to shortstop Jose Caballero, who has played in five games and has a slashline of .500/.750/.900. In 20 plate appearances, Caballero has made just five outs. He has five hits, nine walks and a hit-by pitch.

Tacoma has a team slash line of .320/.467/.557.

Notes

After overwhelming Josh Naylor with four sliders, including a defensive wave of the bat at the last of them, Andres Munoz recorded his 100th strikeout in a Mariners uniform in Friday’s 5-3 win over the Guardians. Munoz accumulated the 100 strikeouts in a span of 69 innings (13.04 per nine innings pitched) with just 18 walks. He’s struck out 37.5% of the batters he’s faced for the Mariners.