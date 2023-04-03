There’s a small office located underneath the first-base seats at T-Mobile Park, sandwiched between the Mariners’ dugout and the clubhouse.

The room is dark except for the blue glow emanating from computer monitors sitting on two desks facing each other on the back wall.

This is where Andy Bissell spends his evenings during Mariners home games, scouring every camera angle in the stadium to review potential plays to challenge.

Bissell serves as the eyes for manager Scott Servais during replay challenges and, as with everything under Major League Baseball’s new pace-of-play rules, Bissell is having to learn how to be even faster at his job.

From the time a play ends, Bissell has 15 seconds to make a recommendation to Servais about challenging a play.

“Yeah, it goes quick,” said Bissell, in his fourth season as a Mariners coaching assistant and replay coordinator. “When I first got the job, it was 30 seconds. Then in the first year, it switched from 30 to 20. And this year it’s down from 20 to 15.”

On Monday afternoon, Bissell was still questioning whether he’d made the right decision on a close play at second base in Saturday’s Mariners-Guardians game.

The Mariners’ Teoscar Hernandez was called out on a stolen-base attempt in the second inning. Immediately, Hernandez motioned toward the M’s dugout to suggest he thought he was safe, and Servais raised his hand to signal to the home-plate umpire that the Mariners were reviewing the play and deciding whether they wanted to formally challenge.

That’s where Bissell comes in.

On his desk sit three monitors. The one in the middle shows a live feed of the game. The one on his right is broken down into a grid showing 16 different in-stadium camera angles; he can touch the screen on any one of those 16 angles and expand the picture into a full-frame view on the monitor to his left.

As he zoomed in on the first replays of Hernandez’s slide into second base, Bissell determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to definitely overturn the out call. He relayed that recommendation — don’t challenge — to Carson Vitale, the Mariners’ major-league field coordinator who was using the dugout replay phone line.

“It changes everything,” Servais said of the sped-up replay process. “I’ve got to put my hand up immediately. If I don’t do it within five seconds, it’s gone. And as soon as (umpires) recognize me, the clock is ticking on 15 seconds. And Andy Bissell does a phenomenal job. He’s able to look through different angles about as fast as you can imagine. He’s got it wired up in there.”

Bissell was still thinking about the play at second base two days later.

“If it was the seventh or eighth inning, would I have challenge it? One-hundred percent,” Bissell said. “But in the second inning, you want to be a little more conservative, unless it’s a run-scoring play or something like that.”

Teams are permitted only one challenge per game. They get a second challenge if the first one was successful.

“If we’d have been in the old rules, we may have challenged it,” Servais said. (Bissell) might have had a little bit more time to maybe make a decision, but that’s the world we live in. Everybody has to deal with it and we’ll keep making adjustments.”

Angels’ Rendon appealing suspension

The Angels’ Anthony Rendon started at third base and batted cleanup in Monday’s series opener against the Mariners, a few hours after MLB handed down a five-game suspension to the veteran third baseman.

Rendon, 32, is appealing.

MLB and the Oakland Police Department announced they had opened investigations after video surfaced appearing to show an altercation between Rendon and an Athletics fan on opening day.

The video, which circulated online the next day, appeared to show Rendon cursing at the fan and grabbing the fan’s shirt. He then appeared to swipe at the fan’s face with his left hand, but didn’t appear to make contact.

Rendon and the Angels have declined to comment on the incident. Rendon is eligible to play until his appeal is heard.