ANAHEIM, Calif. — This weekend’s series against the Angels not only represents a much-needed chance for the Mariners to get back on track, but also their last chance to make any direct headway against an American League West opponent for almost a month.

Thanks to the new balanced schedule, in which all 30 major league teams are playing each other, divisional games have been greatly reduced, from 76 last year — or 19 against each division foe — to 52 this year (13).

The Mariners have already played 19 games against AL West foes, with an 11-8 record before Friday night’s game against the Angels. That includes a 7-0 record against the woebegone Oakland A’s — and if there ever was a year the Mariners wish they had more games against the A’s this is it.

After this series the Mariners won’t play another AL West foe until ending the first half of the season with a four-game series July 6-9 at Houston.

For a team that suddenly finds itself 10 games back and in fourth place in the division, that will mean having to do a lot of winning games and hoping other AL West teams lose elsewhere to make up ground. The playoff seeding format mitigates the importance of where teams place in their divisions these days. Still, winning a division title is any team’s first goal each year.

Mariner manager Scott Servais said the balanced schedule has simply meant more work scouting opponents.

“It has been different because it forces you to play so many teams that you are not used to playing in the National League that you just don’t have any background with,’’ Servais said. “So you are spending a lot more time looking at the opposition, just players you just don’t know, you haven’t seen. You watching video and talking to advance scouts more and relying on those things. Everybody likes to know the opponent and be familiar with them and we have played a lot of teams you’re not.’’

Not that it has seemed to matter in the results.

The Mariners are 11-12 in intraleague games so far, on par with its 30-31 record overall.

The Mariners were 4-8 against the three teams ahead of them in the AL West before Friday night — 1-5 against Texas, 1-2 against the Angels and 2-1 against Houston.

The unbalanced schedule was introduced for a few different reasons, including MLB wanting to give its biggest stars as much exposure as possible. Aaron Judge playing every NL team, for instance.

Other reasons were to try to assure more parity and decrease the importance of divisions with the playoffs having been expanded and on a seeding format by record.

“When the schedule first came out I thought it would be good,’’ Servais said. “You get so used to playing the same teams so many times.’’

But now?

“I don’t know if the schedule is a good thing or a bad thing,’’ he said. “We’ll have to wait and see how it looks at the end of the year. I just know it’s been different. My guess is it won’t last for much more than two years. Don’t ask me why I think that, I just think that. I just think this is a two-year thing and then they’ll make another adjustment after that. We’ll have to wait and see.’’

Mariners reinstate reliever Murfee

The Mariners made one roster move before Friday’s game, reinstating right-handed reliever Penn Murfee from the 15-day injured list and optioning right-handed reliever Matt Testa to Tacoma.

Murfee appeared in 15 games this season before going on the IL with right elbow inflammation May 6.

Murfee made two rehab appearances at Tacoma, going 1-0 and not allowing an earned run in 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and a walk. That included a 1.1-inning scoreless outing Wednesday.

“Honestly just wanted the ball to feel good in my hand,’’ Murfee said of what he was hoping to see before knowing he was ready to return to the Mariners. “I felt like I was able to throw strikes and execute my pitches.’’

Murfee was one of Seattle’s top middle relievers last season with a 2.99 earned-run average in 69.1 innings and was off to an even better start this year with a 1.38 ERA in 15 games and holding batters to a .116 average before going on the IL.

Servais said Murfee, 29, would be available to pitch against the Angels.

Festa was 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 6.2 innings after being recalled May 31.

The move helps further get Seattle’s bullpen back to full strength with Andres Munoz having returned from an IL stint due to a sore shoulder earlier this week, striking out two in his first appearance back Tuesday against the Padres.

Servais said he wouldn’t rule out that either could pitch on consecutive days, even if the team will be cautious at the start.

“We’ll see how they are feeling,’’ Servais said. “The guys want to pitch, they want to help any way they can, so we’ll see what opportunities call for. But we need to be smart, keep those guys healthy the remainder of the year, so it’s really day-to-day, talking to them and how they feel.’’