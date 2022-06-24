ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mariners first baseman Ty France was out of Friday night’s starting lineup after undergoing an MRI Friday afternoon on his left arm.

“We are waiting for results,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “There are two or three different doctors who are reading (the MRI), and we hope that — obviously — it comes out OK.”

France, the Mariners’ most productive hitter this season by far, was injured in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Oakland on Thursday. A’s base runner Sheldon Neuse collided with France’s glove, pulling back France’s arm awkwardly.

Servais said France was sore, “as expected,” when he arrived at the ballpark Friday.

“Hopefully, it’s not too bad,” Servais said. “I know he is going to miss a few days. I don’t want to speculate because I have no idea what those findings are going to come back as, but hopefully it’s just a strain or a contusion … and we can move forward.”

Dylan Moore took France’s spot at first base Friday night.

If France is out extensively, Servais said Kevin Padlo could also play some at first base and Abraham (Toro) has played there a little bit.”

One person who is not an option is Evan White, who won a Gold Glove at first base in 2020, and has been recovering from a hip injury. He started a rehab assignment June 14, but did not feel great after playing that day and has not played since.

“Right now, Evan is in Seattle, doing rehab there, and he’s doing baseball activity but he’s not at full strength,” Servais said.

Another new place for Julio

Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez walked around Angels Stadium several hours before the start of the game, taking in the ballpark for the first time.

Seattle, in game No. 72 of the season, was playing the first time this season at the home of the Los Angeles Angels. It’s the 12th visiting stadium Rodriguez will have played at.

“I am very excited to be here,” Rodriguez said. “I went out and looked at it, and it was a pretty cool field. And it’s really nice weather here.”

Rodrigues took France’s spot as the No. 2 hitter in Friday’s game.

“Who else do you want to hit second?,” Servais said. “It was pretty simple. … Julio has been one of our most consistent guys and we’ll keep him at the top of the lineup.”